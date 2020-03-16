Business Opportunities : Global Multiple Myeloma Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Multiple Myeloma: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027”.

The report offers a critical evaluation of the key evolution dynamics, promising clinical avenues, imminent investment pockets, and prevailing regulatory frameworks in the global Multiple Myeloma market. Key developments in the market have been impacted by extensive research in assessing the potential new treatment avenues, the efficacy and safety of drugs and therapeutics, and advances in manufacturing technologies. Changing demand dynamic in developed regions is likely to exert marked influence on prospects of the Multiple Myeloma market. Changing focus of government initiatives toward delivery of cost-effective and quality public health care will nudge pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Multiple Myeloma market adopt new approaches in course of time.

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer of abnormal plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that is normally responsible for producing antibodies in the bone marrow. It is the second most common hematological malignancy in the US, and constitutes less than 1% of all cancer types. Multiple myeloma is not considered curable, but is treatable, with many therapies being generic steroids, and chemotherapies. Significant improvements in treatment outcome were achieved with the introduction of the immunomodulatory (IMiD) agents Thalomid and and Revlimid and the proteasome inhibitor (PI) Velcade. Since the early 2000s, multiple myeloma therapy has been dominated by these agents, and they can be found in every setting of the disease, and in multiple combinations. The latest drugs approved in the US, including Pomalyst, Kyprolis, Ninlaro, and Empliciti, have prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), but patients are still becoming refractory to these drugs. Currently the only therapy class that brings clinical benefit to patients who relapse on these agents is J&J’s anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody Darzalex. With the increased adoption of Darzalex in the treatment paradigm, more patients are becoming refractory to Darzalex, leading to an unmet need as currently there are no marketed therapies that can provide benefit to patients whose disease relapses following treatment with Darzalex.

The Phase III development pipeline, which includes novel therapies such as anti-BCMA biologics, selinexor, Venclexta, isatuximab, and Ygalo, will begin to address the unmet needs patients face and provide alternate treatment options to currently marketed therapies. During the forecast period from 2017-2027, GlobalData expects the multiple myeloma market to increase, due to an increase in incident cases brought about by a growing aging population across the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and China (8MM), and the introduction of new premium-priced therapeutics.

– Overview of MM, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

– Annualized MM therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in eight geographic regions, forecast from 2017 to 2027. Hybrid forecast model: incidence & prevalence.

– Key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the MM therapeutics market.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for MM. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global MM market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

