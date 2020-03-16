Cell Culture Media, Sera, and Reagents Market To Touch US$11.3 Billion In 2015

The global cell culture media, sera and reagents market is witnessing impressive growth due to the increase in demand for biopharmaceutical products. Since its introduction as an integral part of the life sciences industry, the cell culture market has witnessed significant growth in terms of scope as well as adoption by the end-users. The double-digit growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is the major factor likely to boost the growth of the cell culture media, sera and reagents market in the near future.

The market has been extensively analyzed on the basis of media, sera, reagents, and geography. Cell culture media are further segmented into chemically defines media, classical media, lysogeny broth, protein-free, serum-free and specialty media; segment for cell culture sera is sub-segmented into fetal bovine serum, newborn calf and adult bovine serum and others; and reagents segmented to further divided into albumin, amino acids, attachment factors, growth factors and cytokines, protease inhibitors, and others.

Albumin market is further studied for human serum albumin, bovine serum albumin, and recombinant serum albumin. Growth factors and cytokines market is studied for insulin-like growth factors, interleukins and interferons, tumor necrosis factors and other growth factors and cytokines. The others reagents segment is further divided in porcine trypsin, recombinant trypsin, thrombin and miscellaneous reagents.

Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2013 to 2023, in terms of revenue in USD million considering 2013 and 2014 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023 along with the estimations of market size.

Geographically, the global cell culture media, sera and reagents market has been classified into five major regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Rest of the World (RoW) (Israel and Russia).

The regions have been further segmented by media, sera and reagents. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (USD million) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2013 to 2023, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2015 to 2023. The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the cell culture industry. The report also covers market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and key market share analysis in the market overview section, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cell culture media, sera and reagents market.

The competitive landscape section of the report includes the market share analysis of major players in the cell culture media, sera and reagents market for the year 2013. The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report include BD Biosciences, Corning Incorporated, EMD Millipore, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, LLC, and PromoCell GmbH. Each of these players is profiled in the report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

