Cinnamon Extract Market : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2025

Cinnamon extract is a form of spice derived from cinnamon the species of the inner bark of Cinnamomum tree. In the global cinnamon market, the demand for cinnamon extract is primarily increasing as a flavoring additive, cuisines, savory dishes, beverages, and various other food products. In addition, the demand for cinnamon extract is also high among personal care products owing to its medicinal benefits. In the global cinnamon extract market, the majority of cinnamon is grown in Asia-Pacific countries such as Indonesia. China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Shri Lanka. Currently, the demand for cinnamon extract is high among North American and European countries owing to its health benefits and as a key flavoring agent in food and beverages. In the Western European market, the majority of demand for cinnamon extract accounts from Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and the Netherlands.

Some of the key drivers influencing the demand for cinnamon extract among cosmetic, personal care products, and food and beverage industry in the global market is due to the presence of some active ingredients in the cinnamon extract. Active ingredients in cinnamon extract include antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and also some enhanced antioxidants. On the other side, in the food and beverage industry, a cinnamon extract is primarily used as a flavoring material or as a cooking spice and for the aromatic purpose.

Apart from the use of the cinnamon extract in cosmetics, personal care products, and food and beverage industry, currently the demand for cinnamon extract is also increased owing to its medicinal properties. For instance, cinnamon extract helps to break-down fats in the digestive system, controls the level of blood sugar levels in diabetic patients, and also cinnamon extract helps to combat with diarrhea, microorganisms and other health disorders. In the global cinnamon extract market, one of the key factors prohibits the growth of cinnamon extract is its fluctuating prices owing to the production of cinnamon in only some limited countries of the world.

In the global cinnamon extract market, the demand for cinnamon extract is primarily increasing among Western European countries and Asia Pacific market owing to its high demand in the food and beverage industry. In Asia Pacific market, cinnamon extract manufacturers are targeting to sell their products, to food manufacturers, hotels, restaurants, cafes, and food and beverage manufacturers as a flavoring agent and aromatic ingredient. In addition, the demand for cinnamon extract is also increased among manufacturers of toothpaste, mouthwash, fragrances, and many other products. On the other side, in the European market, cinnamon extract market is high demand among bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, and alcoholic beverages, savories, and snacks manufacturers. In the global cinnamon extract market, its demand is also increasing due to its health medicinal benefits owing to its antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, and many other properties.

