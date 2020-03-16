Cooler Bags Market by Regional Segmentation, Major Players, Market Dynamics & Forecast 2028

Cooler bags are soft-side portable coolers used for the storage of a variety of goods. They are highly durable and hence, suitable for outdoor usage. High wear and tear strength, coupled with good impact resistance, makes cooler bags the preferred choice among end-users. Perishable food products including meat & poultry, cheese and other dairy products need to be kept cold during transit and cooler bags are extensively used for the storage and transport of such goods.

Cooler bags provide insulation to the packaged product from the surrounding environment. Hard-side coolers are also available in the coolers market but they do not enjoy similar popularity, owing to their bulkiness. Hence, soft-sided cooler bags, which offer ease in carrying, are projected to grow at a high CAGR. Players are manufacturing cooler bags in a wide range of sizes, colors and capacities to cater to various end-uses.

Cooler Bags Market: Dynamics

With the rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, camping and fishing, the demand for cooler bags is expected to increase during the forecast period. The flexible nature of cooler bags makes them popular among hikers and campers. Many pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment need to be stored at cooler temperatures, owing to their temperature-sensitive nature and sterility. This is expected to generate high demand for cooler bags in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industries during the forecast period.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56823

Manufacturers of cooler bags are focusing on diversifying their current product portfolios by incorporating unique features in their existing products. For instance,