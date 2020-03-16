Corrugated Slip Sheets Market by Product, End User, Marketing Channels & Forecast To 2026

Over the years, conventional wooden pallets which occupies a lot of space during returnable transports & logistics are expected to be replaced by palletized slip sheets thus minimizing the space constraints. The pallet slip sheets are usually manufactured with corrugated materials which weighs 20 times less in comparison with wooden pallets thus reducing overall weight of shipment. Also, corrugated slip sheets are easy to replace with eliminating the need for pallet exchange and hence significantly lead in reduction of material handling costs. Corrugated slip sheets are extensively used in transportation & handling of unitized load inside the facility. Corrugated slip sheets occur to be best available cost-efficient and an environment friendly palletizing solution.

Global Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand for light-in-weight, cost efficient and environment friendly load unitizing solution is expected to fuel the global market for corrugated slip sheets over the forecast period. Moreover, corrugated slip sheets incur very less maintenance cost and are easy to recycle or disposed-off in the external environment. Also, increase in budgetary allocations among product manufacturers for research and development to separate their slip sheets from the other manufacturers, is expected to drive the global market for corrugated slip sheets.

However, corrugated slip sheets involves additional investment on resources such as arrangement of separate push-pull forklift for material-handling & transportation purposes to implement this type of palletizing solution.

Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the palletizing solutions market are focusing on designing innovative products of pallet slip sheets that offer enhanced cost-effective load-unitizing outlook