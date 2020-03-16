Cosmetic Implant Industry SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Demand and Emerging Trends By 2022

The global Cosmetic Implants Market is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 7.1% during the forecast period (2016-2022) to reach a valuation of USD 11.2 billion. The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains drivers such as technological advancements which include injectable fillers and gummy bear implant and witnesses minimally invasive surgeries revolutionizing system. Furthermore, people getting conscious about their looks and rising amount of disposable income are considerably boosting the cosmetic implant market.

Improving physical appearance can boost an individual’s confidence or help him or her recover from accidental wounds or trauma. Cosmetic implants work in that direction where by, placing substances under the skin or over it, doctors can achieve desired results. These implants are specially designed medical devices that can be subdermal or transdermal depending upon the surgical procedure.

However, the high cost associated with the procedure and implant malfunction can halt the cosmetic implant market growth during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Implant Industry Trends:

CAD-CAM system is revamping the dental implant industry as this can make a replica of the tooth that needs a transplant. This improves efficiency, reduces waiting time, and cuts down the cost significantly.

Ideal implants have recently launched saline-based breast implants whose unique construction would let women know of ruptures without an MRI scan. These implants also reduce wrinkling and rippling.

Cosmetic Implants Segmentation:

The global cosmetic implants market can be segmented by type, material, and end-user.

By type, the cosmetic implant market includes

dental implant,

breast implant,

facial implant,

buttock implant

Material-wise, the cosmetic implants market comprises

polymers,

metals,

ceramics,

biologicals.

Based on end-users, the market can be segmented into

hospitals,

dental clinics,

academics

Cosmetic Implants Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the global cosmetic implant market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America

North America has the largest market for cosmetic implants. Superior healthcare infrastructure backed by latest technologies has given the market enough space to expand and draw in revenue. High healthcare investment and growing general awareness are also drivers that are giving the regional market much traction.

Europe

Europe has the second largest cosmetic implant market. The region mostly follows the steps of North America. Likewise, the region is investing heavily in researches which are easing the regional market’s growth path.

APAC

The APAC region is experiencing a revolution in healthcare and increasing investment in the sector is ensuring cosmetic implants prospect in coming years. The region can clock the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Implant Market Landscape:

The cosmetic implants market has several international players that are helping the growth of the global market. However, regional players are also contributing significantly and are creating many opportunities for the market to accelerate its grassroot level penetration. Important strategies include mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and others. For instance, Sientra has recently received approval from FDA to launch their breast implant line Opus. On the other hand, New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery and pSivida have collaborated in their effort to create a knee implant to improve knee osteoarthritis pain.

Some of the key players of cosmetic implants market are

LABORATOIRES ARION,

CEREPLAS

Institut Straumann AG,

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.,

Nobel Biocare Holding AG,

DENTSPLY Implant, ALLERGAN, INC.,

Spectrum Designs Medical,

Dyna Dental,

Cortex Dental Implant Industries Ltd.,

AART.Inc

