Crystallizers Market Predicted to Rise at a Lucrative CAGR throughout 2019 to 2027

Crystallization is a process by which a solid forms, where atoms or molecules are highly organized into a structure known as a crystal. Methods of forming crystals include the precipitation process, by freezing, or deposition directly from a gas. Vacuum crystallizers use a condenser for maintaining a vacuum inside a crystallizer body. Crystallizers are used for the separation of liquid-solid in various applications. These are capable of generating high purity products with low energy input. Newer technologies are being developed to reduce production costs of crystallizers and increase its efficiency in retrieving accurate information. Continuous efforts are being taken to research on optimization of insulation in crystallizers.

Crystallizers can control the size of the crystals. Thus making them economically feasible due to their recyclability of fines. Draft tube baffle crystallizers are more energy efficient as compared to forced circulation crystallizers. Crystallizers requires frequent flushing to minimize the deposits of precipitates on the crystallizer wall and cannot effectively handle high density slurry. These are major restraints of the market. Additionally, high cost of production of crystallizers is hampering the global crystallizers market.

The global crystallizers market can be segmented into type, equipment, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into draft tube baffle crystallizers and batch vacuum crystallizer. Draft tube baffle crystallizers are used in the production of a variety of large-size crystalline materials such as ammonium sulfate, potassium chloride, and diammonium phosphate for the fertilizer industry. Batch vacuum crystallizer are particularly useful when processing materials tend to grow on the walls of continuous crystallization equipment. In terms of equipment, the crystallizers market can be segregated into bulk solution crystallizers, precipitation vessels, and others. Base on end-user, the market can be divided into pharmaceutical, chemical industry, fertilizers, power plants, and others.

In terms of region, the global crystallizers market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of demand, North America dominates the global market due to rapid industrialization and high technological growth. The market in Asia Pacific, especially in India, China, and Japan, has been expanding due to rise in industrialization and use in the fertilizer manufacturing industry. The crystallizers market in Europe, particularly in countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Norway, is anticipated to expand in the near future due to the growth in industrial and pharmaceutical industries activities in the region.

Rapid urbanization and rise in the Gulf of Mexico, countries in Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico, are anticipated to witness increase in the demand for crystallizers during the forecast period. Demand for crystallizers in Middle East & Africa is likely to rise in the near future due to the increase in power generation activities in the region. Moreover, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar have been using crystallizers over the last few years to address the risen demand for energy across the world. Good quality agriculture yield in South Africa is anticipated to propel the demand for crystallizers. After the economic slowdown, countries in Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico are beginning to invest in crystallizers. This is expected to boost the market in the near future.

Key players operating in the global crystallizers market include Sulzer, Condorchem Envitech, BioZEEN, Veolia HPD Technologies, Paul Mueller Company, Ekato, and Alaquanic.