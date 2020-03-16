Curved Television Market to Soar with 96.70% CAGR from 2013 to 2019

The global curved televisions market is fortified by a strong and competitive business landscape, according to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). A few vendors such as LG Electronics, Inc., Sony Corporation, Sichuan Chonghong Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Haier Group dominated the global curved televisions market in 2013. However, the supremacy of these vendors is challenged by the entry of the regional players over the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. Especially, Chinese vendors are expected to pose a threat to the dominion of the top players in the global curved televisions market.

Vendors in the global curved televisions market are expected to inculcate latest technological innovations such as LED and OLED. The use of these technologies is also expected to help lower operational costs, which can be a further impetus to vendors in the global market. Established vendors are seen focusing on strengthening their presence in emerging economies in order to capitalize on mushrooming urban centers, rising disposable incomes, and growing purchasing power.

Over the forecast period (2013 to 2019), the global curved televisions market is projected to enjoy a whopping 96.70% CAGR. Estimated to be worth US$0.14 bn, the market is expected to reach US$8.4 bn by the year 2019.

In terms of the screen size, the segment of mid-sized curved televisions held a major share of the global market in 2013. This trend is expected to continue over the projected time period.

A surge in adoption of OLED and LED curved televisions is expected to favor the North America curved television market over the forecast period. The region enjoyed dominance in 2013, and is expected to continue leading the global market over the forecast duration.

Improved Visual Effects to Bolster Demand in Curved Televisions Market

In comparison with their flat counterpart, the curved designs provided by manufacturers create a fairer and more harmonious view. By means of a slight curvature, geometric distortion can be reduced. Curved TVs with 4 K resolution give a relatively large screen enhanced image quality. Curved TVs provide better viewing experience due to the larger and higher display than flat TVs, because the light converges in the center of the display. Additionally, curved TVs offer an enhanced viewing experience with functions like uniform viewing distance, auto depth enhancer, along with 3D & four-dimensional compatibility.

These factors are anticipated to bolster demand in the global curved televisions market over the forecast period.

Developing Regions to Fortify Market Opportunity

In present times, television in every home, institution and business has become an important means of amusement as well as education. Consumer expectations for better features and, above all, better image quality are now on the increase. It is estimated that increased disposable revenue and changing consumer preferences in developing regions, such as South America and Asia Pacific, supported by countries such as Japan, India, and Brazil will boost the growth of the curved television market. The established presence of electronic giants like Samsung and LG in Asia Pacific promotes this market to a large extent.

High Consumer Expectations May Crimp Growth

However, the high cost of curved TVs is a significant constraint on the growth of the global curved TV market. Additionally, increased expenditure on research and development by major players in alternative television technologies like OLED televisions and increased expectations of consumer due to technological innovations are likely to hamper the growth of the global curved television market.