Dehydrated Parsley Flakes Industry Research Report Frame Certain Strategies In Future In Order To Gain The Competitive Advantage

Parsley refers to the bright green, biennial herb of European origin, Petroselinum crispum, which is extensively cultivated for its leaves. Its leaves are used as a garnish or as a flavoring agent in the food products. Dehydrated parsley flakes possess high medicinal value. It highly effective against rheumatoid arthritis. Dehydrated parsley flakes are widely used as a diuretic that helps to control numerous diseases such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and gallbladder stones. This is due to the presence of vitamin C and beta-carotene in the dehydrated parsley flakes.

Owing to the anti-inflammatory and anti-hepatotoxicity properties of dehydrated parsley flakes, it is added as an ingredient in medicines to strengthen immunity system. Researchers have found that higher consumption of dehydrated parsley flakes helps in reducing the risk of numerous types of cancer.

Market Dynamics of Dehydrated Parsley Flakes:

Dehydrated parsley flakes market is expected to witness high demand with increasing prominence attached to the use of plant based materials as a source of medicine. Rise in the acceptance of traditional herbal medicines as an alternative to allopathic medicines represents strong growth opportunities for the players operating in the dehydrated parsley flakes market. This is evident from the emergence of new product developments that support high health and wellness functionality. Rapid urbanization along with the growing health consciousness among consumers, is expected to have a significant contribution in revenue growth of dehydrated parsley flakes market. Rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity has brought a significant increase in the consumption of dehydrated parsley flakes. Others factors supporting the growth of dehydrated parsley flakes includes marketing efforts, improved supply chain to ensure wide availability of dehydrated parsley flakes in the industry. Food technologist and companies operating in the dehydrated parsley flakes market are carrying out research & development activities to enhance the nutritional profile of dehydrated parsley flakes in various applications.

Based on geography, dehydrated parsley flakes market is segmented into seven different regions namely Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and Japan. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at relatively high CAGR in the global dehydrated parsley flakes market. High growth of the region can be attributed to its wide availability, changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of dehydrated parsley flakes in the region. Countries such as China and India expected to contribute significantly in the rising demand for dehydrated parsley flakes for various applications such as food, pharmaceuticals etc., hence expected to contribute significantly in increasing the market revenue of the region. The Western Europe region is expected to have a high growth potential in the dehydrated parsley flakes market, owing to shift in the focus from synthetic to natural ingredients in food and pharmaceutical industry.

Dehydrated parsley flakes market is segmented on the basis of application, and geography. Based upon application, dehydrated parsley flakes market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and others. Pharmaceutical application of dehydrated parsley flakes market is expected to expand at relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. High growth of the dehydrated parsley flakes market can be attributed to its nutritional and medicinal value. Cosmeceuticals application of dehydrated parsley flakes market is expected to have a significant share in the dehydrated parsley flakes market over the forecast period. High growth of cosmeceuticals segment is expected to be driven by its ability to treating skin related diseases effectively.

Key Market Players in Dehydrated Parsley Flakes:

Some of the key players in the dehydrated parsley flakes market include New Flavor House, Inc., Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc., Essex Grain, Foodchem International Corporation, McCormick & Company, Inc., and Sensient Natural Ingredients among others. Dehydrated Parsley Flakes market is dominated by large number of organized and unorganized players competing to develop an edge over others. Leading manufacturers in the dehydrated parsley flakes market focus upon expanding their product portfolio in order to strength their market position.