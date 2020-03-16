Development Trends: Global Ammonium Metatungstate Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2026

Ammonium metatungstate (AMT) is an important intermediate compound of the tungsten hydrometallurgical process. It exists in the form of yellowish white crystals. It has wide applications and is used as a raw material for the manufacture of fine tungsten powder; tungsten heavy alloy powder; phosphotungstic, arsenic, and silicotungstic acid; and refinery tungsten-based catalysts, capacitors, nuclear shieldings, flame retardants, and corrosion inhibitors. AMT is highly soluble in water. It is used as a raw material for the production of tungsten catalysts for a variety of reactions, including oxidation, hydroxylation, hydrogenation, and polymerization.

Ammonium Metatungstate Market: Drivers & Restraints

Ammonium metatungstate is a source of high-purity, water-soluble tungsten, which is essentially free of alkali and other metallic impurities.

Suitable carriers can be impregnated with alkali-free solutions of tungsten and processed to remove water and ammonia. Such catalysts are used by the petrochemical industry. Other applications include reagents for chemical analysis such as for medical diagnosis, source material for the preparation of high-purity WO3 used as a thin-film substrate for certain semiconductor devices, and high-purity source material for research in tungsten chemistry.

Ammonium metatungstate is manufactured by using ammonium paratungstate as raw material. There are three different process by which ammonium metatungstate can be obtained. The first process involves the leaching of wet ammonium paratungstate with nitric acid to obtain a diluted solution of ammonium metatungstate. Another method involves converting a diluted solution of ammonium metatungstate into a concentrated solution of ammonium metatungstate, and the third process involves spray-drying the concentrated solution of ammonium metatungstate to obtain a powder of ammonium metatungstate. The driver of the ammonium metatungstate is the demand from the petroleum industry but the high cost of the manufacturing process acts as a restraint on the ammonium metatungstate market.

Ammonium Metatungstate Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the ammonium metatungstate market can be classified into the petroleum industry, ceramic industry, fireproof fabric, metal tungsten, and tungsten alloy. Ammonium metatungstate is an important tungsten-containing compound, mainly used as catalyst in petroleum cracking, organic synthesis, nitration, etc.. With the rapid development of the petroleum refining, petrochemical engineering, and other industries, the usage of ammonium metatungstate is increasing rapidly. In the electronics industry, ammonium metatungstate is primarily used as a film substrate for semiconductor devices. It plays a supportive role and improves film property. It is used as the capacitor’s medium to better the frequency property. It offers the advantages of small dielectric loss, large capacity, high temperature resistance. It is also used as a raw material of tungsten alloy product in the sintering process, the main production process of tungsten alloy shield. Ammonium metatungstate as a new catalyst offers various properties. It exhibits high catalytic performance and unique selectivity in the conversion process of methanol to hydrocarbon. In addition, ammonium metatungstate is used in the petroleum, electronics, defense, aerospace, metallurgy, and fire resistance sectors.

Ammonium Metatungstate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ammonium metatungstate market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global ammonium metatungstate market, due to a rise in the usage of ammonium metatungstate in the petrochemical industries in the region. North America is followed by Europe. Expansion in the ceramic industry is the major driving factor of the ammonium metatungstate in the region. Demand for ammonium metatungstate has been rising in Asia Pacific due to the expansion in the petroleum industry in the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving the ammonium metatungstate market in Asia Pacific, owing to the presence of large number of manufacturing facilities in these countries.

Ammonium Metatungstate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the ammonium metatungstate market are Ganzhou CF Tungsten Co.,LTD, Honeywell International Inc., H.C. Starck, and NORTH Metal, and Chemical Com

