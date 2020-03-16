Direct Thermal Labels Market 2019 Opportunities, Rising Trends and Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Direct Thermal Labels Market Analysis to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2019-2025”.



Direct thermal printing uses chemically treated, heat-sensitive media that blackens when it passes under the thermal print head. Direct thermal printers have no ink, toner, or ribbon.

On the basis of regions, global direct thermal labels market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global direct thermal labels market. It is expected to be the fastest growing region for direct thermal labels market.

Rapid growth in e-commerce and transportation sectors, is driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

The global Direct Thermal Labels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Direct Thermal Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Direct Thermal Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Technicode

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

NPI

AM Labels

Resource Label Group

Brady Corporation

Consolidated Label

Labelmakers Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paper

Plastic

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retail

Others

