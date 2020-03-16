Direct Thermal Labels Market 2019 Opportunities, Rising Trends and Forecast to 2025
Direct Thermal Labels Market
Direct thermal printing uses chemically treated, heat-sensitive media that blackens when it passes under the thermal print head. Direct thermal printers have no ink, toner, or ribbon.
Direct thermal printing uses chemically treated, heat-sensitive media that blackens when it passes under the thermal print head. Direct thermal printers have no ink, toner, or ribbon.
On the basis of regions, global direct thermal labels market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global direct thermal labels market. It is expected to be the fastest growing region for direct thermal labels market.
Rapid growth in e-commerce and transportation sectors, is driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.
The global Direct Thermal Labels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Direct Thermal Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Direct Thermal Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Technicode
Avery Dennison Corporation
3M Company
NPI
AM Labels
Resource Label Group
Brady Corporation
Consolidated Label
Labelmakers Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Paper
Plastic
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Retail
Others
