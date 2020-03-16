Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market 2019 Share, Growth Rate Analysis and Outlook Report Till 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market 2019 Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2025”.



Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)

This report studies the global market size of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) is a medical equipment that durable, can be used in the home and have at least 3 years of life expectancy.

The prevalence of chronic conditions, such as heart disorders, cancer, gynecological disorders, and neurological disorder is on a rise, demand of long term care and hospitalization for treatment of these disorders is anticipated to facilitate the demand for durable medical equipment.

The global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is valued at 178500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 302100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Invacare

Sunrise Medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill Rom

Stryker

Medline

Drive Medical

GF

Carex

Market size by Product

Personal Mobility Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices

Medical Furniture, Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

