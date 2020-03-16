Elastomeric Closures Market – Global Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Elastomeric closures are predominantly used for packaging of drugs. By definition, an elastomeric closure is a component that seals a piece of packaging. Elastomeric closures feature a distinct virtue. They resume original shape when detached with the packaging due to its constituent material.

Advent of elastomeric closures with coatings, not found in conventional elastomeric closures, is a plus for their uptick in demand. FluoroTec and Teflon are some coatings used on elastomeric closures, which prevent leaching and shedding of particulate contaminants.

Elastomeric closures play significant role as container closures, as they exhibit low risk of leaching and minimal risk of chemical reaction with pharmacological formulation. Elastomeric closures enable containers to be waterproof and airtight.

Serving such advantages, demand for elastomeric closures is poised to remain steady in the years ahead. This propels elastomeric closures market.

Elastomeric closures are elastomeric materials that are compatible with the type of drug. It is thus used to close the drug.

The use of elastomeric materials, as well as various types of coatings, such as FluoroTec and Teflon, has become a promising alternative to traditional non-coated closures for primary packaging containers, which are prone to leaching and particle shedding. Contaminants. The advantages of using elastomeric materials in the manufacture of container closures are many, including low leaching potential, minimal chemical interaction with pharmacological formulations, and the fact that they can be used to make waterproof and hermetic closures. In addition, such closures can also be manufactured in a ready-to-use (RTU) format, saving significant time by eliminating the need for multiple steps throughout the filling/finishing process.

In 2018, the global Elastomeric Closures market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Elastomeric Closures status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Elastomeric Closures development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Aptar Pharma

DWK Life Sciences

West Pharmaceutical Services

Datwyler Group

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Ompi

Daikyo Seiko

DESHENG Group

Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Elastomeric Seals

Elastomeric Stoppers

Elastomeric Caps

Elastomeric Plungers

Elastomeric Barrels

Elastomeric Needle Shields

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-Sterilized Elastomeric Closures

Unsterilized Elastomeric Closures

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Elastomeric Closures status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Elastomeric Closures development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

