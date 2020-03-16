Emollients Market: Size,Status and Forecast 2024

Emollient or moisturizer is an ingredient, which is used in skin and hair care products for moist, flexible and soft skin and hair. Emollients are non-cosmetic moisturizers and are available in the form of creams, lotions, ointments, and gels.

The global emollients market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the trends in skin care, hair care, and cosmetics industries. In addition, changing lifestyles and increasing consciousness about personal grooming are boosting the market of emollients. Furthermore, rise in the purchasing power for personal care products and cosmetics in emerging countries such as Brazil, Vietnam, South Korea, and Indonesia is expected to drive the global emollients market during the forecast period. Moreover, E-commerce has several benefits such as a variety of product offerings, different options, easy delivery, and time saving. Through online distribution channels, manufacturers of cosmetics and personal care products reach out to a wider customer base, which results in growth of the emollients market. This growth is expected to sustain during the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

However, high prices of emollients and cosmetics are coupled with less availability of some products are acting as a restraint for the global emollients market. Those who require these products to deal with skin and hair problems in winter often cannot really afford them, due to their high prices. The high price of these sophisticated cosmetics and personal care products acts as a hindrance for customers, primarily in developing nations. The impact of this restraint is high in the short run. However, it is expected to remain medium in the next few years. Innovations in cosmetics and personal care products are projected to offer new opportunities for the global emollients market in the near future.

The emollients market has been segmented by application and by region. In terms of applications, the market can be segregated into skin care, oral care, makeup, hair care, toiletries, and fragrances.

In terms of regions, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developed nations such as the U.S. and European countries are expected to witness growth of the emollients market, in terms of volume and revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience high growth during the forecast period. This is due to rising disposable income of consumers, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Furthermore, high demand from Australia is leading to increased focus on cosmetics and personal care products. This, in turn, is estimated to augment the demand for emollients. Inclination of consumers toward spending on personal care products, cosmetics, and other related products may also result in rise in the demand for emollients in Australia.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Key players operating in the global emollients market are Cognis (a subsidiary of BASF Company) (Monheim am Rhein, Germany), Croda International plc (East Riding of Yorkshire, the U.K.), Evonik Industries AG (Essen, Germany), Kunshan Shuangyou Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China), Oleon (Klang, Malaysia), Sasol Limited (Johannesburg, South Africa), Stearinerie Dubois (Boulogne-Billancourt, France), and Stepan Company (Northfield, Illinois).