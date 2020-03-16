Ferric Sodium Sulphide Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Ferric sodium sulphide is a chemical compound with the chemical formula Na 2 S. It is colorless and water-soluble salts that give alkaline solutions. When exposed to moist air, ferric sodium sulphide and its hydrates emit hydrogen sulfide, emits an odor similar to that of rotten eggs. Technical grades of ferric sodium sulfide are yellow in color owing to the presence of polysulfides. Furthermore, ferric sodium sulphide acts as an oxygen scavenging agent in water treatment, dechlorinating agent in tanneries, and as a textile bleaching agent and sulfonation agent in chemical manufacturing.

Ferric sodium sulphide is employed in high-grade paper, medicine, leather, plastic, dyeing, and printing industries. Moreover, it offers various advantages such as high solubility in alcohol and water, which imparts a tendency to absorb atmospheric moisture and form a solution, which increase ferric sodium sulphide market growth. Moreover, growing personal care applications for toenail trimming, in which the product performs a softening role for pain reduction may further increase the ferric sodium sulphide market. However, use of sulfide-rich effluents can cause ill effects such as sewer corrosion, malodors, and toxicity to humans, livestock and agriculture. These factors are likely to restrain the market.

Ferric Sodium Sulphide Market: Segmentation Outlook

The global ferric sodium sulphide market can be segmented based on form, end-user industry, and region. In terms of form, the market can be classified into solid-flakes and liquid form. The liquid ferric sodium sulphide segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Liquid ferric sodium sulphide is used in the Kraft process in the paper & pulp industry due to its higher solubility in water as compared to oxides and fluorides. This, in turn, is projected to increase the demand for ferric sodium sulphide in paper and water treatment industries.

Based on end-user industry, the ferric sodium sulphide market can be categorized into pulp & paper, leather, chemical, textile, mining, and others. The leather segment is projected to expand at considerable pace during the forecast period. Liquid ferric sodium sulphide is used in the processing of different types of leathers for dehairing purposes. This improves the softness and quality of the manufactured item. It also ensures the removal of other undesirable material such as non-collagenous proteins, epidermis, and cementing substances from the skin. This is projected to increase the demand for liquid ferric sodium sulphide, which in turn is projected fuel the market.

Rising demand for hygiene products, soft tissue paper, and packaging is expected to increase the demand for paper & pulp. The pulp & paper industry converts wood into paper, cardboard, and other products with the aid of ferric sodium sulphide. Additionally, it is employed in wastewater treatment for the removal of heavy metals ions such as mercury and lead. Ferric sodium sulphide is used in the mining industry to process various types of ores such as chalcopyrite, molybdenite, silver, and chromite. This is estimated to propel the market during forecast period.

Ferric Sodium Sulphide Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ferric sodium sulphide market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Latin America is expected to remain a leading region of the global mining industry during the forecast period. Rising demand for ferrous metals, such as iron and steel, and non-ferrous metals, such as zinc, copper, and lead, has increased ore processing market growth. The ferric sodium suphide protects the surface of the ore from hydrophilic oxidation, thereby promoting ore flotation. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The ferric sodium sulfide market in Europe is estimated to expand at a substantial pace. The region has a strong leather processing industry, which produces and exports various types of leather to garment, footwear, and furniture industries. Ferric sodium sulphide softens the tough leather and thus, plays a vital role in processing animal skin, which is expected to boost the market in the region.

Ferric Sodium Sulphide Market: Key Players

Major player operating in the global ferric sodium sulphide market include Solvay, Longfu Group, Nafine Group International Co., Ltd., Sankyo Kasei, Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical Co., Ltd, and Athiappa Chemicals.and many others.