Future Prospects : Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2019

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2019”.

Smart Grid Market offers covers diverse sections such as the executive summary, analysis and forecast, supply demand scenario, competition assessment and research methodology & assumptions. The Smart Grid market detailed insights and in-depth research on the Smart Grid market on global as well as regional levels. The Smart Grid market report covers the important factors driving the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the market and other insights across various key segments.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2424375

Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2019 is the latest policy report from GlobalData, which offers comprehensive information on major policies governing smart grid in different countries.

The report covers sixteen key countries, providing the current scenario and future plans in implementing smart grid technology, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the smart grid industry in each of these countries, and also globally. Countries covered in the handbook include – the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, France, Spain, Germany, and UK. The report discusses the net-metering policy, and smart meter roll out in these countries. Advanced metering infrastructure, microgrid, smart cities, time of use pricing, communication protocols, and electric vehicles are among the other topics covered in the report.

The report uses data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

The report provides comprehensive coverage of key smart grid initiatives and policies in the major countries. Topics covered in the handbook include –

– Advanced metering Infrastructure (AMI)

– Microgrid

– Smart cities

– Net metering

– Time of use (TOU) pricing

– Communication protocol for smart grid

– Important agencies dealing with smart grid

– Electric vehicles (EV)

– Energy management systems (EMS)

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2424375

Reasons to buy

The report will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies using specific insights into policy decisions

– Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting the smart grid markets

– Compare the level of support provided to different smart grid technologies in different countries

– Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the smart grid market

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/