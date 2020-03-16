Global Aluminum Sulfate Market – Segmented By Company, Type, Application, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018–2026

Aluminum sulfate is a water soluble chemical compound primarily used as a coagulating agent in wastewater treatment, paper & pulp, medical, tanning/leather, and water treatment industries. It is manufactured by reacting sulfuric acid and aluminum hydroxide. Other applications of aluminum sulfate include pH regulator for soils, foaming agent in fire foams, waterproofing agent and accelerator in concrete, clarifier for fats and oils, and chemical agent for dyeing fabrics.

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the global aluminum sulfate market can be segmented into hydrated form and ferric alum. Hydrated form of aluminum sulfate is also known as alum or filler alum, while ferric alum is also known as ferric aluminum sulfate. It is typically manufactured from bauxite and iron free alum. Hydrated aluminum sulfate is a popular form available in the market.

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Drivers & Restraints

Water scarcity across the globe is affecting approximately 2.8 billion people; of these, 1.8 billion people lack access to fresh water. According to the United Nations Water report 2014, total fresh water availability for consumption on earth’s surface stands at around 0.5%, and 60% of the available fresh water is unevenly distributed across the globe. Therefore, rise in demand for fresh water is boosting the demand for water treatment chemicals. This, in turn, is driving the global aluminum sulfate market. Besides water treatment application, aluminum sulfate has gained substantial momentum in end-use industries such as pharmaceutical and pulp & paper. Rise in usage of aluminum sulfate in medicine for treating atopic dermatitis and vertigo and increase in governmental efforts to reduce plastic usage are boosting the demand for printing paper. This, in turn, is propelling the global aluminum sulfate market. Aluminum sulfate is a potential threat to the environment, as its disposal into aquatic fauna and flora may lead to reduction in pH, which may cause serious health issues. Additionally, rise in prices of aluminum sulfate with increase in in prices of energy and feedstock may restrain the global aluminum sulfate market during the forecast period. Recovery of the paper & pulp industry across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of aluminum sulfate.

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global aluminum sulfate market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global aluminum sulfate marke, due to high investments in R&D activities in the field of wastewater as well as drinking water treatment. Furthermore, rise in demand for high-quality chemical agents, especially in the medical industry, is likely to boost the global aluminum sulfate market in the region during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Sweden are the leading consumers of aluminum sulfate in Europe, while China, India, ASEAN are the leading consumers in Asia Pacific. Increase in population and urbanization across China and India is boosting the demand for water treatment chemicals in order to cater to the demand for quality fresh water at low cost. This, in turn, is fueling the global aluminum sulfate market in the region. Increase in research & development activities in the field of wastewater treatment in order to meet the stringent government regulations to ensure public health is driving the global aluminum sulfate market in Europe. Rise in consumer awareness regarding recycled wastewater a in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are factors driving the global aluminum sulfate market in these regions.

Aluminum Sulfate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global aluminum sulfate market are Chemtrade, Nippon Light Metal Co Ltd, C & S Chemical, and USALCO.

