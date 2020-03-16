Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Analysis Segmented Based on Product, End-User, and Geography

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: Overview

Automatic blood tube labeler & specimen transport boxes are utilized in the health care space to eliminate manual errors and transport innocuous specimens from hospitals to laboratories. Usage of automatic blood tube labeler is high, as it offers error free blood collection during the pre-analytical phases. Based on data generated from laboratory information systems (LIS), barcode labels are created through spontaneous selection of the essential primary tubes necessary for examination of patients. Fully automated labelling system offers uniform processing, high throughput, reduction of human error, and saves time. The specimen transportation box helps in safe transportation of biological specimens from the collection point to the testing laboratory. These boxes also ensure cleanliness as well as dryness of biological or clinical samples under testing environmental conditions during transportation.

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: Key Trends

Rise in the number of accident cases, high benefits of automated labeling over manual labeling, reduced incidences of specimen labeling errors, and technological advancements and enhancements in the productivity and efficiency of laboratories are anticipated to propel the global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market. However, availability of combined systems that reduce the usage of automated blood tube labeling devices and biological sample transportation box is expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: Segmentation

The global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market has been segmented based on type of tube, box type, end-user, and region. In terms of type of tube, the global market can be bifurcated into plastic and glass tubes. Based on box type, the global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market can be classified into traditional and smart transportation boxes. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and blood banks.

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for major market share in 2018 owing to advanced health care infrastructure and rise in demand for these equipment. Additionally, various technological advancements have fuelled the growth of the market in the region. For instance, Scinomix offers Sci-Print VX2 and Sci-Print VXL, which are fully-automated tube labeling machines that label various tubes including microtubes, cryovials, and vacutainers ranging from 0.5 mL to 50 mL. Moreover, the market in China is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the number of conferences, summits, and training courses organized and rise in awareness about the different automated labeling products boost market growth in the country. Rise in prevalence of diseases that need blood transfusion and increase in incidence of road accidents are expected to propel the automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market in Asia Pacific.

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market include Techno Medica, Sonoco Product Company, Kobayashi Create Co. Ltd., Inpeco SA, Energium Co. Ltd., Scinomix, Greiner Holding, Alifax Holdings SPA, Sarstedt, and Softbox Systems.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

