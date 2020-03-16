Global Automotive Mats Market Survey | Demand, Supply, Performance, Inflation, Depth Analysis & and Estimated Forecast 2026

Automotive mats are used in automobiles as a floor material for comfort and enhanced appearance of the interior of the vehicle. Continuous development in automotive interiors is projected to boost the demand for automotive mats during the forecast period. Automotive mats are gaining popularity as they protect the floor of the vehicle from daily wear & tear, which keeps interior of the vehicle fresh.

Demand for comfort in automotive interiors in order to enhance the interior of the vehicle is likely to drive the automotive mats market during the forecast period. Rise in vehicle production across the globe, owing to increase in purchase power, easy availability finance options, and availability of low-cost vehicle options due to tough competition among vehicle manufacturers, is a key factors that is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive mats during the forecast period.

The global automotive mats market can be segmented based on material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the automotive mats market can be classified into fabric, rubber, vinyl, and others. The rubber segment dominated the automotive mats market owing to the advantages of rubber mats, such as high durability, lifespan, and cost-effectiveness, over other types of mats. Vinyl mats also offer significant advantages such as low price and higher durability than rubber mats. Moreover, vinyl mats are widely available and they possess spikes, which offer better grip.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive mats market can be divided into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle. Growing sales of electric vehicles across the globe, owing to government initiatives and stringent emission norms, is likely to drive the demand for automotive mats during the forecast period. Significant increase in passenger vehicle production across the globe, owing to rapid urbanization and strong demand from consumers, is anticipated to boost the automotive mats market during the forecast period. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated hold a major share of the automotive mats market during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive mats market can be categorized into aftermarket and OEM. The aftermarket segment is likely to hold a major share of the automotive mats market during the forecast period owing to quick wear & tear of mats, availability of mat suppliers, and consumer demand for different types of mats.

In terms of region, the automotive mats market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of a large customer base and a robust automotive industry in the region. Increase in passenger vehicle production across the region, owing to strong demand from consumers, availability of low cost vehicle models, and presence of major OEMs in the region, is likely to drive the automotive mats market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive mats market include AUTO CUSTOM CARPETS, INC., Covercraft Direct LLC, ExactMats, and Maxliner USA.

