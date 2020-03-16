Global DLIF & XLIF Implants Market Analysis Segmented Based on Product, End-User, and Geography

Global DLIF & XLIF Implants Market: Overview

Spinal fusion is a technique that is used to stabilize the spinal bones or vertebrae. The spinal cord is a nerve center of the body that connects the brain to the rest of the body. Hence, spinal fusion is recommended when the natural disc space has decreased or the spine is unstable. Lateral body fusion is a type of spinal fusion that is performed under general anesthesia. Direct lateral interbody fusion (DLIF) and eXtreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) are two surgical techniques used for the lateral interbody fusion procedure. The approach is generally less invasive as it avoids dissecting around the large blood vessels, nerves, muscles, and organs. The technique is also used in the disc space, where the damaged discs are removed with surgical tools and implants are placed between two vertebral bodies. XLIF/DLIF surgery is followed with a posterior instrumented fusion. However, the vertebrae bone should be strong to sustain the holding of implants. The technical advancement of implants is increasing with a rise in research and development by market players. Hence, DLIF & XLIF implants are likely to be important devices in terms of technological advancements in they medical field. The implants can decrease the rate of open surgery of the spine among patients with various clinical conditions by providing additional stability.

Global DLIF & XLIF Implants Market: Key Trends

High prevalence of spondylitis, spinal stenosis, disc herniation, and degenerative disc disease; rise in the geriatric population with spine disorders; increase in patient awareness programs, and rise in research and development initiatives for spine surgery are important driving factors for the DLIF & XLIF implants market. According to an article published in reumatologia, musculoskeletal disorders were the cause of nearly 166 million years lived with disability (YLDs), with neck and low back pain accounting for 69.9% deaths. In 2015, nearly 33 million man days were lost, due to spine disorders, and nearly 2.7 million medical certificates were issued for back pain. Current demographic changes and lifestyle-related factors are increasing the potential for back problems. Demand for a wide range of medical services to treat disorders of the spine and their symptoms is also likely to fuel the overall DLIF & XLIF implants market. However, limited insurance coverage, inflated cost of devices, and preference for drugs over treatment devices are expected to restrain the market in the near future.

Global DLIF & XLIF Implants Market: Segmentation

The DLIF & XLIF implants market can be segmented based on indication, end-user, and geography. In terms of indication, the DLIF & XLIF implants market can be classified into degenerative disc diseases, spondylolisthesis, scoliosis, and others. Degenerative disc diseases is a rapidly expanding segment of the market, due to an increase in symptoms of disc degeneration diseases among the geriatric population globally. According to BMJ best practice, approximately 15% to 2% of patients with cervical spondylitis proceed to surgical intervention. In terms of end-user, the DLIF & XLIF implants market can be classified into ambulatory surgical units, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Global DLIF & XLIF Implants Market: Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the DLIF & XLIF implants market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global DLIF & XLIF implants market, due to sophisticated infrastructure with modern software modalities in the health care sector, patient awareness programs, and high per capita health care expenditure. Early-phase diagnosis, easy regulation on spine surgical devices, and improved treatment of the disease are driving demand for medical devices. This, in turn, is expected to drive the DLIF & XLIF implants market in North America. In 2016, K2M Group Holdings, Inc. developed and commercialized innovative and proprietary complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques. It expanded its CASCADIA Lateral Interbody System, which uses 3D printing with the goal of allowing for bony integration throughout an implant. Demand for spine disease-related devices is high in Europe due to favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure, high number of spine surgeries, and awareness among the population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher rate, due to a rise in the geriatric population, high prevalence and incidence of spine disorders, changing lifestyle, rise in awareness among patients about spine disorders, and increase in per capita expenditure. In addition, economic growth is supporting improvements in health care infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China. Thus, all the above mentioned factors collectively support the growth of the DLIF & XLIF implants market in Asia Pacific.

Global DLIF & XLIF Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global DLIF & XLIF implants market include Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Alphatec Spine, Inc., and Teleflex, Inc..

