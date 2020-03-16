Global Knee Airbag Market Competitive Scenario, Growth Prospects, Market size and Upcoming Trends

Knee airbags are the latest preventive feature provided in new generation vehicles. The knee air bag is mounted below the dashboard of the vehicle, in order to protect the knees of the passenger and driver, which deploys in case of a crash. Moreover, it is provided on the driver’s side only; however the penetration of the knee airbag is rising significantly for the passenger’s side. Knee airbags are generally made of nylon fabric and comprise three basic components: crash sensor, inflator, and airbag.

The global knee airbag market for automotive is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to rising preference for safety features in society. Road accidents are a primary and preventable cause of death, thus installation of more airbags reduces the chance of death of passengers in vehicle. Furthermore, knee is a vital part of the human body and an injury to the knee can damage it permanently, thus the market for knee airbag is likely to expand during the forecast period. Airbag installation is likely to become mandatory in all regions owing to stringent road safety regulations across the globe, which is anticipated to boost the market for all air bags along with knee airbags at a remarkable pace.

Knee Airbag Market for Automotive – Segmentation

The global knee airbag market for automotive can be segmented based on position, weight sensor, sales channel, and vehicle. In terms of position, driver’s side is expected to be a leading segment of the knee airbag market for automotive. A driver’s safety is primary, and the driver is more prone to injure his knees in case of a collision, since the legs of the driver are booth engaged under the dashboard for controlling the vehicle.

In terms of weight sensor, most vehicles have airbags with weight sensors. Airbags with weight sensors are installed in the front seats of the vehicle and help the airbag to sense if the passenger is available on the seat, else the inflation of the airbag does not occur for that seat.

Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment is likely to hold a major share of the knee airbag market for automotive; however, the aftermarket segment is expanding at a significant pace. Moreover, manufacturers provide airbags as a standard component in all passenger vehicles; however, knee airbags are still provided by a limited number of manufacturers.

In terms of vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the knee airbag market for automotive by the end of the forecast period due to higher production of passenger vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, commercial vehicles with knee airbags are very limited in number.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share of the global knee airbag market for automotive owing to the high production of the vehicles in the region. China, Japan, and India are key markets in Asia Pacific, which contribute to the significant share held by the region in the global knee airbag market for automotive. Europe is another leading market for the knee airbags, owing to technological developments and high rate of adoption of technologies in the region.

Knee Airbag Market for Automotive – Key Players

Key manufacturers involved into the manufacturing of knee airbag market for automotive include Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

