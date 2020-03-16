Global Polyethylene Adipate Market: Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2026

Polyethylene adipate (also known as PEA) is an aliphatic polyester formed by the reaction of adipic acid and ethylene glycol. It is an amorphous material, which forms monoclinic crystals. It is primarily used as a raw material or pre-polymer for polyurethane. Polyethylene adipate is often blended with other polyesters to form soft segments. Alternate chemical name for polyethylene adipate is poly(oxyethylene-oxyhexane-dioyl) and poly(oxyethylene-oxyadipoyl). It is soluble in organic solvents such as benzene and tetrahydrofuran.

Polyethylene Adipate Market Trends

Polyurethane production is the major factor affecting the market scenario for polyethylene adipate. Polyurethane is used in almost all industries including furniture, construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, and packaging. The global polyurethane market is dominated by polyurethane foams. Coatings, adhesives and sealants, and elastomers are among the other key types of polyurethane product segments.

Major application areas of polyurethane include construction, packaging, transport, consumer goods, infrastructure, renewable energy and waste management system, health care and personal care, and agriculture & food. Building & construction and transportation are the prominent application segments of the polyurethane market. Shifting preference toward sustainability is expected to accelerate the demand for polyurethanes in the near future. Rise in demand for flexibility and durability fuels the polyurethane market.

Polyurethane is employed in various applications in construction and infrastructure industries. Adhesives and sealants offer good adhesion to various substrates such as wood, concrete, glass, and plastic. Polyurethane foams insulate roofs, wall cavities, and floors in residential housing. Polyurethane is employed in construction and infrastructure industries in insulation of walls, roofs, flooring, doors, windows, foundation and basements, structural elements, and insulation of infrastructure such as road, railway, district heating & cooling, sports complexes, etc. Polyurethane plays a key role in creating energy-saving solutions and reducing emission of greenhouse gases. Therefore, demand for polyurethane has been increasing. This, in turn, is also expected to provide major boost to the polyethylene adipate market during the forecast period.

Key manufacturers of polyurethane comprise Covestro AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Huntsman Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, RTP Company, LANXESS (Chemtura), and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Many of these manufacturers focus on the production of rigid and flexible foams. The outstanding compatibility of polyurethane makes it well-suited to be mixed with numerous raw materials for a range of applications. Automotive manufacturers use polyurethane to improve quality, safety, and cost-effectiveness of modern vehicles.

Polyethylene Adipate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the global polyethylene adipate market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Polyethylene adipate is primarily employed in the manufacture of polyurethane. Asia Pacific dominated the global polyethylene adipate market in 2017. In terms of demand, China alone accounts for more than 50% share of the polyethylene adipate market in the region. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are the leading consumers of polyethylene adipate in the regional market.

Europe is also a lucrative region of the polyethylene adipate market, as it is one the leading producers of polyurethane. Countries such as Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain are the leading consumers of polyethylene adipate in the region.

In terms of demand, the U.S. dominates the polyethylene adipate market in North America with more than two-third share. Europe and North America have strong and developed automotive and refrigeration industries. Thus, demand for polyurethane is anticipated to increase in these regions during the forecast period. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the demand for polyethylene adipate.

Polyethylene Adipate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the polyethylene adipate market include Alfa Aesar, Songwon, and Sigma-Aldrich.

