Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market Outlook 2019: Up-To-Date Statistics, Development Areas And Emerging Opportunities Worldwide
Self-compacting Concrete Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Self-compacting Concrete industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Self-compacting Concrete market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
This report researches the worldwide Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Self-compacting concrete (SCC), also known as self-consolidating concrete, is a concrete mix that can be placed completely by means of its own weight; i.e., it does not require vibration or tamping for leveling. SCC is a high-performance concrete that offers notable benefits while maintaining the concrete’s customary durability and mechanical characteristics.
The powder segment accounted for the major shares of the self-consolidating concrete market. Powder SCC provides adequate self-compatibility by reducing the powder-water ratio and offers adequate segregation resistance. The improvement in the properties of concrete will be a major factor fueling the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Additionally, the low water-binder ratio will also fuel the demand for powder SSC.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the self-consolidating concrete market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increase in urbanization, rapid industrialization, and population growth that results in the increased demand and need for commercial and residential infrastructure.
Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Self-compacting Concrete (SCC).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
CEMEX
Heidelbergcement AG
Lafargeholcim Ltd
Sika Group
ACC Limited
Buzzi Unicem
Breedon Group
Kilsaran
Tarmac
UltraTech Cement
Unibeton Ready Mix
Firth Concrete
Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Breakdown Data by Type
Powder Type Self-Compacting Concrete
Viscosity Agent Type Self-Compacting Concrete
Combination Type Self-Compacting Concrete
Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Breakdown Data by Application
Infrastructure
Oil & Gas Construction
Building & Construction
Other
Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
