Global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Market is projected to reach 1430 Million US$ by 2025 | at a CAGR of 10.0%

The global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer market has been analyzed in this report with the intention of helping aspiring players as well as seasoned participants to strengthen their competitive status in the industry. The analysts authoring the report have given a complete explanation about the nature of the competitive landscape. They have also studied deep about how the competitive landscape could shape in the immediate future. The report has included a section where leading participants of the market are closely examined based on their share, regional expansion, competitive strength, and recent developments. On the whole, it has come out as a useful guideline for readers to understand the market and make powerful strategies to put up a strong competition.

A Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer are plug-and-play devices used in photovoltaics, that convert direct current (DC) generated by a single solar module to alternating current (AC).

Solar Microinverters and Power Optimizers carry out the same task within a solar panel system as they convert direct current (DC) energy into the alternate current (AC) energy that can be used in home. Both of them can monitor the performance of individual solar panels, rather than the solar panel system as a whole. Microinverters and power optimizers improve performance for solar panels on complicated roofs, or roofs that experience marginal shading during the day.

The Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer market was valued at 670 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SolarEdge Technologies

Enphase Energy

Tigo Energy

Altenergy Power System

SunPower Corporation

Ampt

Delta Energy Systems

KACO New Energy

Array Power

Solantro



Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Breakdown Data by Type

Solar Microinverter

Power Optimizer

Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Solar Microinverter and Power Optimizer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

