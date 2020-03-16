Global Tire and Rubber Remediation and Recycling Market 2019 – Latest Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Applications

The Tire and Rubber Remediation and Recycling market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Tire and Rubber Remediation and Recycling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Tire and Rubber Remediation and Recycling, with sales, revenue and global market share of Tire and Rubber Remediation and Recycling are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Tire and Rubber Remediation and Recycling market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Tire and Rubber Remediation and Recycling industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

Globally, an estimated 1 billion tires reach the end of their useful lives every year. The disposal of scrap tires in environmentally sound and productive ways continues to be a top priority for the tire business. Various regional efforts by governmental authorities, the tire industry and individual manufacturers are currently underway to address the issue of scrap tires, and progress is being made. Scrap tires recovery provides cost-effective and environmentally sound energy for several industries. It also provides innovative materials for civil engineering projects. Scrap tires can replace other limited natural resources. Scrap tires have various uses and they are increasingly being viewed as a resource instead of a waste. Environmental issues continue to be a driving force behind scrap tires recycling, and as the recycling industry develops with legislative and infrastructure support, it is becoming clear that there can be many significant benefits.

This report provides an overview of the Asia-Pacific, North American, European, South American, and Africa and Middle East markets for scrap tires management and rubber remediation applications. The report examines market trends and challenges, investment opportunities, as well as obstacles and market barriers. Developing markets are also covered in the report.

The global scrap tires management and rubber remediation applications market reached $xx billion in 2016 and $xx billion in 2017. BCC Research field analysis expects that scrap tires management and rubber remediation applications global market will continue to show remarkable growth in the next five years and will reach $xx billion by the end of 2022 at a projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. In 2016, ground rubber recycling applications was the largest market segment, followed by scrap tires treatment technologies. The main end-markets for scrap tires are tire-derivedfuel, civil engineering applications, ground rubber applications and cut, punched and stamped rubber products.”

“Report Scope

The scope of this report is to summarize both commercial end-user and value recovery scrap tires industry practices for end-of-life management primarily as set out by regulations and industry standards, characterize the environmental implications of those practices and identify which practices have the highest potential market impacts.

Intended users of the study can be:

– Companies, institutions, legal bodies that can be interested and take advantage of the studys outcomes

– Companies involved in developing, manufacturing, and supplying equipment and technology for scrap tires treatment and rubber applications products.

– Companies involved in scrap tires recycling technologies and services market

– Government agencies involved in scrap tires management, treatment and reuse

– Venture capital companies and financial institutions interested in new and attractive investments

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes

– An overview of the global market for the tire and rubber remediation and recycling industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Market breakdown by type, application, and region

– Descriptions of leading technology types and technology providers, new innovative technology types, and technological trends across various market segments

– Insight into market size and routes to markets, as well as barriers and drivers

– Discussion of the most important manufacturers and service providers in the sector

– Profiles of leading companies in the market, inluding Accella Performance Materilas Inc., Crumb Rubber U.K. Ltd., Klean Industries Inc, Pheonix Industries Llc, Ruixin Environmental Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Western Rubber Products”

