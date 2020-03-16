Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Analysis Segmented Based on Product, End-User, and Geography

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market: An Overview

Rapid advances in the global veterinary pain management market stem from the momentum gained from rising awareness about pain management in companion animals, especially cats and dogs. In various regions across the globe, veterinary professionals and pet owners have become increasingly concerned about pain prevention, management, and treatment in livestock and companion animals. The pain that attract veterinary care comes from various pathological factors, most notable of which are cancer and degenerative joint diseases. Veterinary pain management is fast emerging inter-disciplinary paradigm in animal healthcare and hence needs early intervention. Intervention comes from the use of drugs such as NSAIDs and opioids. The evolution of the global veterinary pain management market is further gaining momentum from pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic modalities in pain management. The advent of evidence-based strategies will further aid in the steady growth of the veterinary pain management market.

The report on the global veterinary pain management market takes a critical look at the current outlook and emerging prospects. Perusing through the study, the stakeholders can identify promising avenues and the therapeutics areas likely to attract finding by emerging players in the global veterinary pain management market.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market: Key Growth Dynamics

Pain management guidelines for cats and dogs are emerging rapidly underpinning exciting prospects in the global veterinary pain management market. Pain management guidelines for dogs and cats have evolved rapidly. Consistent initiatives by organizations such as American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) to upgrade pain management guidelines are promising developments in this regard. As a result, veterinary professional have begun appreciating the extent of pain due to diseases that lacks due recognition.

Focus on periodontal disease is a recent case in point. Recently in March 2019, AAHA has released new dental care guidelines for dogs and cats for educating veterinarians in effective preventive care. Such guidelines occupy significant role in current client education efforts. Further, they take evidence-based veterinary pain management to a new level.

Various other guidelines for pain management in small animal practices in developed nations is a promising trend that offers increasing momentum to the global veterinary pain management market. Advancements have also been made beyond relying on nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for managing osteoarthritis in canines, notably in dogs. This will also expand the horizon of the global veterinary pain management market. Further, growing popularity of non-conventional and non-pharmaceutical treatment techniques are boosting the market. However, prevailing regulatory snags for the speedy approval of pain management drugs may act as significant challenges for market players.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America and Europe are potentially revenue-generating markets for veterinary pain management. Especially in North America, substantial pet ownership is offering vast growth avenues to the overall market. In addition, the prospects are fueled by rising animal healthcare expenditure and rapidly increasing numbers of veterinarians. In addition, these regions witness rising spending in research and development for expanding understanding of the pathological causes of pain in animals.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific and other developing regions are expected to hold vast potential in the global veterinary pain management market. The growth in these regional markets will be propelled by rising demand for a vast livestock populations. Moreover, growing awareness about pet insurance, coupled with rising quantum of animal health expenditure.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

The study evaluates the competitive dynamics in the global veterinary pain management market and analyzes the factors that account for increasingly consolidate nature. The report also takes a closer look at the share and size of key players as well highlights their recent research initiatives. Top players in the veterinary pain management market may include Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Merck Animal Health, and Zoetis Inc.

