Global Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market 2019 – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The Water Supply and Irrigation Systems market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Water Supply and Irrigation Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Water Supply and Irrigation Systems, with sales, revenue and global market share of Water Supply and Irrigation Systems are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Water Supply and Irrigation Systems market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Water Supply and Irrigation Systems industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

Global water supply and irrigation systems market is currently in a very crucial phase of development. There is due to mounting pressure to enhance water supply, improve quality of the water and irrigation systems as it is one of the crucial aspect of economic growth across all countries. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing investments, rapid urbanization, rising population, improving technology and growth in agricultural industry is driving the demand of water supply and irrigation systems market.

The water supply and irrigation systems market reached a value of xx in 2017 and is expected togrow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx to nearly xx by 2022.

The water supply and irrigation systems market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, Sabesp, American Water Works and United Utilities Group PLC.

Agriculture accounted for the largest share of the water supply and irrigation systems market in 2017 at xx. The highest growth is also projected to come from agriculture, which is forecasted to grow ata CAGR of xx. Major factors included economic growth, high disposable income, technological developments and high demand for water from the agriculture industry

Asia-Pacific is the largest water supply and irrigation systems market, accounting for xx of the globalmarket. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the water supply and irrigation systems market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of xx, followed by the Middle East which is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the water supply and irrigation systems market. India and Brazil are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of xx and xx,respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in poor water treatment infrastructure, and low budget allocations for water treatment in developing countries.”

“Report Scope

This research report categorizes the water supply and irrigation systems market by type include agriculture, industrial and domestic consumption.

Report Includes

– 98 data tables

– Country specific data and analysis for USA, China, Spain, Italy, France, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, UK and Australia

– Discussion of where the state-of-the-art is in the water supply and irrigation systems market and forecast of the future commercial potential for the key market segments

– Insight into the Government Initiatives, Regulatory Bodies and Major Associations representing water supply and irrigation system industry

– Description of membrane filtration technology and its usage in water treatment plants to reduce energy consumption and increase plant efficiency

– Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, Sabesp Corp, American Water Works Company Inc, and United Utilities Group PLC.”

