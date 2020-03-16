Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2026

Rising incidences of post herpetic neuralgia therapy are growing the number of forwarding to pain management clinics ensuing in an expansion of the market. The worldwide market for post herpetic neuralgia treatment is likely to hold more than US$ 909 Million, in value terms, before the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4%.

The players penetrating in the market are centering on arising novel drugs. There is an absence of curative and effective post herpetic neuralgia treatment. Symptomatic therapy is the foremost goal of treatment since there is no therapy for PHN. The calcium-channel blockers, for instance, pregabalin and gabapentin are first-line agents in the therapy of PHN. WoMAMRes over opioid usage as well as the rising mortality from overdose are the major restraints on the PHN treatment market.

In terms of the treatment type, the worldwide market is categorized into steroid injectable, patches and drugs. Of these, the drugs category holds the biggest market share with an estimation of 80.9 % during the year 2018. On the other hand, the patches category is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% for the duration of the forecast. In terms of the distribution channel, the worldwide market is categorized into retail sales and institutional sales.

North America is anticipated to be the predominant regional market and captured a higher market revenue share in 2017. The U.S market for PHN treatment is anticipated to hold a huge share as well as to increase at a 4.5 % CAGR for the duration of the forecast, whereas Canada is likely to record a 5.3% CAGR. The Asia Pacific and Europe PHN treatment markets jointly are projected to expand at CAGRs of 6.1 % and 4.7 %, correspondingly. The PHN treatment market is likely to reflect in favor of emerging regions dominated by China on account of its quick growing healthcare infrastructure and economy. Revenue from the PHN treatment market in the nations of Asia Pacific, for instance, China is likely to grow at the comparatively faster CAGR as a result of growing economy and progressing healthcare infrastructure that registers a high PHN treatment market equity.

The PHN treatment market for the Middle East and Africa is led by the Gulf economies as a result of their higher per capita income in addition to higher public healthcare spending. The expansion of a huge hospital complex in the Gulf countries is fuelling a huge market implementation of PHN treatment products.

The foremost market players active in the worldwide market are Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P, Acorda Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc., and Others.