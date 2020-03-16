High Performance Foaming Agents Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2027

High Performance Foaming Agents Market: Overview

High performance foaming agents are biodegradable in nature, as they minimize the defects caused by foam formations. These agents can work at wide range of temperature and provide superior foam stability. These agents can be added to various applications such as mist drilling, fresh, and brine or brackish water. High performance agents reduce the requirement for air-volume ration during drilling operation, suppress dust during air drilling operation, reduce sticking tendencies of wet clays, and improve hole-cleaning capability of the airstream. These agents are highly stable and have excellent retention time.

High Performance Foaming Agents Market: Trends

Rising demand for biodegradable foaming agents in combination with anti-clay polymer in drilling applications is driving the global high performance agents market. High performance drilling agents have excellent lubricating and dispersing properties, which prevent the aggregation of clay onto the metallic parts. This, in turn, prevents the clay from plugging and forming stable foam. High raw material and production costs are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for high performance agents in building & construction applications such as concrete formulation and flooring is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of high performance agents.

High Performance Foaming Agents Market: Key Segments

The global high performance foaming agents market can be segmented in terms of type, form, and region. Based on type, the high performance foaming agents market can be divided into organic foaming agents, blended foaming agents, and inorganic foaming agents. Organic foaming agents are composed of azodicarbonamide and offer various characteristic features such as high heat-insulation, flexibility, cushion elasticity, and sound-proof. These agents, when added to plastic and rubber formulations, allow plastics and rubbers to weigh less.

Organic foaming agents find applications such as automotive interior, cushioning, and wallpaper. Inorganic foaming agents include sodium bicarbonate. These improve the foaming process through endothermic reactions. Inorganic agents aid in reducing die contamination and metal corrosion. These find applications in construction materials, rubber rolls, automotive interior and exterior parts, and consumer electronic components. Blended foaming agents are composed of ethoxy sulfates and alcohols. These finds applications such as oil drilling and water treatment. In terms of form, the high performance foaming agents market can classified into powder, pellet, and liquid.

High Performance Foaming Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global high performance foaming agents market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the high performance foaming agents market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. High demand for blended foaming agents in drilling operations, especially in the U.S. and rising demand for foam agents in drilling mud to remove entrap gas and air from oil-based and water-based mud systems are boosting the demand for high performance foaming agents in the region.

Rising shale gas exploration projects in the U.S. and Canada is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of high performance foaming agents in North America. This, in turn, is likely to increase its sales during the forecast period. Increasing demand for foaming agents for mineral exploration and water well drilling applications in China, ASEAN countries, and India is expected to fuel demand for high performance agents in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for foaming agents to treat hard water, foam enhancement in oil displacement, and foam fracturing in Russia, the U.K., and Norway is expected to propel the market in Europe during the forecast period.

High Performance Foaming Agents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global high performance foaming agents market include Baroid Industrial Drilling Products, Otsuka Chemical Co.,Ltd., Mapei, and Asahi Kasei Construction Materials Corporation.