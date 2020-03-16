Impressed Current Cathodic Protection for Oil and Gas Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

Cathodic protection is a technology to regulate the corrosion of a metal surface by making that surface the cathode of an electrochemical cell. In other words, cathodic protection is a method which is used to protect metal structures from corrosion. Cathodic protection systems are mostly used to protect fuel pipelines, tanks, ships and offshore oil platforms.

Impressed current cathodic protection systems are utilized throughout the world to protect pipelines, offshore production platforms, tank farms, ship hulls and underground storage tank systems. Impressed current cathodic protection systems require the use of an external DC power supply that is usually energized by AC current. There are numerous types of anode materials available for use and majority of them are sufficient enough to provide large amount of current provided by a galvanic anode.

Prevention and monitoring activities of corrosion for underwater hulls of ships and marine structures are carried out through ICCP with high quality monitoring options.

Impressed current cathodic protection for Oil and Gas Market: Key Segments

For huge structures, galvanic anodes are generally manufactured from zinc, magnesium and aluminium and cannot economically deliver high current to provide complete protection. ICCP system utilizes anodes connected to a direct current power source. Anodes for impressed current cathodic protection ssystems are generally tubular or solid rod shapes of various specialized materials, comprising mixed metal oxides, graphite, high silicon cast iron, and platinum and niobium coated wires.

In general, impressed current cathodic protection system for a pipeline include an AC powered DC rectifier with a high rated DC output. The positive DC output terminal is connected by cables rated for the conditions of burial to an array of anodes buried in the ground. Some ground beds are near to the surface, while others are in deeply drilled wells. Generally, deep well has 10 inch diameter and is filled with conductive graphite fines.

In today’s time, galvanic anodes are manufactured in different shapes using zinc alloys, aluminium and magnesium. The electrochemical potential, current capacity and the consumption rate of these alloys are superior to iron for cathodic protection.

Galvanic anodes are especially designed to have an active voltage more than the metal of the structure generally steel. When galvanic anodes are connected to the steel structures by an insulated wire and through earth or water surrounding the structure, the potential of the steel surface becomes polarized relative to the earth or water. For effective cathodic protection, the potential of the steel surface should be negatively polarized until it has achieved a sufficient and uniform potential; at which stage the driving force for corrosion reactions are halted. The polarization is created by the current flow from anode to cathode. The driving force for the cathodic protection current flow is the difference in electrochemical potential between the cathode and the anode.

Impressed current cathodic protection for Oil and Gas Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing energy demand and emerging economies are some of the key drivers of the impressed current cathodic protection for oil and gas market. However, high cost required for the maintenance process can hamper the growth of the impressed current cathodic protection for oil and gas market. Ample opportunities are there for the impressed current cathodic protection for oil and gas market owing to rapid industrialization taking place in India and China.

Impressed current cathodic protection for Oil and Gas Market: Key Players

Some of the key companies in the business of impressed current cathodic protection for oil and gas market are Deepwater Corrosion Services Inc., Southern Cathodic Protection, Structural Group, Inc, Cathodic Marine Engineering Ptd Ltd and MME Group among others.

