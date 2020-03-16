Industrial Alcohol Market 2019: Production, Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the growth of the Global Industrial Alcohol Market to be steady and reach a significant valuation over the forecast period of 2017-2023. Industrial Alcohol experiences high demand from diverse industries such as automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others since it has multiple advantages. Industrial Alcohol can be used as an antimicrobial agent, solvent and as a biofuel which supports the growth of the Industrial Alcohol Market. Industrial Alcohol is used for a broad spectrum of uses. Stringent emission norms and regulations mandating the use of ethyl alcohol as biofuel blend with petroleum fuels has spurred the growth of the Global Industrial Alcohol Market. Owing to raising awareness regarding greenhouse gas emissions, ethyl alcohol is gaining prominence as a biofuel as they are cleaner-burning fuels than diesel and pure gasoline. Industrial Alcohols are also used in the food & beverage industries too. In the pharmaceutical industry, Industrial Alcohol is used in antiseptics, drugs, lotions, and ointments while in the cosmetics industry it is used in perfumes, deodorants, and shampoos. Initiatives to develop low-cost biofuel is a trend which is likely to boost the growth of the market. Industrial Alcohol such as isopropyl alcohol is being widely used as a solvent in various industries. On the downside, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and complex approval process from regulatory bodies remain hurdles to the growth of the Industrial Alcohol Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market include Cristalco (France), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), MGP (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Greenfield Global, Inc. (Canada), Raizen (Brazil), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), and Green Plains Inc. (U.S.).

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5787

Segmentation:

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market has been segmented based on Source, Type, and Application.

By Source, the market has been segmented into sugar & molasses, corn, grains, fossil fuels, and others.

By Type, the market has been segmented into ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and others. The ethyl alcohol segment is leading the market owing to its broad application in the gasoline blending process. Moreover, due to its antimicrobial properties, it is widely used across the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry while the methyl alcohol segment is the second largest.

By Application, the market has been segmented into fuel, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food ingredients, chemical intermediate & solvent, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the key markets for Industrial Alcohol. North America accounts for a substantial share of the Global Industrial Alcohol Market. The availability of raw materials makes the US the largest producer of ethanol as well as the largest consumer. The region has a huge market for pharmaceutical, and automotive industry and experiences inflated demand for industrial alcohol from these industries. Also, favorable schemes such as ethanol expansion in the US through the agricultural sector has contributed majorly to the North America Industrial Alcohol Market.

The Europe market is spurred by towering demand for Industrial Alcohol from the automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other industries in the region.

Rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific region has paved the way for the expansion of industrial alcohol market.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa market are projected to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period. The untapped markets in the region store ample opportunities for market expansion.

Inquiry Regarding this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-alcohol-market-5787

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]