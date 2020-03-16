Industrial Extractor Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

An extractor is a device fixed on a wall that is used to draw steam, smell, and hot air from a room. The growing manufacturing sector is projected to lead to higher demand for extractors in the coming years. The manufacturing sector contributes 14% of global GDP and it continues to grow due to large number of new entrants every year.

Growth of chemical & petrochemical, and automotive industries is a major driver for the industrial extractor market. In the automotive industry, vehicle exhaust and welding fumes, dust from grinding, and oil spillage are hazardous for the health of employees at workplaces. In order to avoid health hazards, it is essential for the management to install proper extractor systems so that the fumes and smoke can be removed easily.

In the food and beverages industry, it is essential to have a proper extractor system due to presence of smoky particles which is hazardous to the health of the staff. Fumes are generated in bakery and other food manufacturing industries such as fish and meat processing plants, which again is harmful. It is essential for these industries to remove the smoky particles and ensure fresh air in the working premises.

The pharmaceutical industry needs proper extraction systems to control airborne particles, and to remove dust and micro organisms. Extractors remove the fumes generated by the industry and produce fresh air by cleaning all the dust particles. The mining and metal industry consumes large amounts of water and energy, and produces huge amounts of waste in the form of airborne particles. Dust generated by the mining industry causes numerous heath issues such as asthma and heart disease. Extractors are used by these industries to remove the dust particles, or else it sticks to the solid material, causing germs to grow.

Rising health concerns and strict rules and regulations by governments regarding the functioning of manufacturing units is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Hazardous Waste Rule 1989 obligates manufacturing units to release their waste in an appropriate manner and generate fresh and healthy air in workplaces. The law was amended in the years 2000, 2003, and with final notification of in 2008.

Lack of awareness about extractors is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the industrial extractor market. Lower adoption rate and long lifespan generally from 9-10 years of extractors is hampering the market. The rental and reuse market for extractors also restricts the market for new extractors.

Report Brochure for Latest Advancements and Research

The global industrial extractor market can be segmented in terms of type, application, and end-user. Based on type, the industrial extractor market can be segmented into portable and high duty extractor. Portable extractors are mostly used by the food and beverages industry and for other commercial and industrial purposes. Heavy duty extractors are used by the metal and mining industry where large amount of waste is generated. In terms of application, the global industrial extractor market can be segmented into soldering and welding. On the basis of end-user, the industrial extractor market can be segmented into automotive industry, petrochemical industry, food & beverages, and mine and metal industry.

The global industrial extractor market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC region is expected to witness potential growth due to increasing number of manufacturing units such as welding, 3D printing etc., in countries such as India and China. Growth of these operation units is expected to fuel the demand for extractors during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to have dominance in the market due to strict government rules and regulations regarding waste management systems, fumes, and smoky particles.

The major players of the global industrial extractor market are Air King America, DongKun Industrial, Acme Engineering & Manufacturing, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Flkt Woods Group etc.