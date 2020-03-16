Innovative Change : Global Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, are systems to help the driver in the driving process. Autonomous driving is supported by cloud data, car-to-car communication, and car-to-infrastructure communication. In consequence, ADAS systems must link to a vehicle’s communication module directly to enable fully autonomous driving
The race to develop autonomous vehicles (AV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is on. Major vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers, as well as disruptive newcomers, are accelerating AV and ADAS development efforts to get ahead in the race.
Autonomous driving technology involving radar, lidar, V2X communication, sensor fusion and deep learning is drastically different from traditional automotive technology. Moreover, it is safety critical, so any errors could quickly lead to fatal consequences.
Companies would ideally need to road test autonomous vehicles for billions of miles to meet safety standards, but that would require centuries of development time. AV and ADAS development can only be achieved with the speed, economy and precision of computer simulation. Simulation is centrally important in developing autonomous vehicles.Using simulation, engineers can rapidly test thousands of driving scenarios. They can also optimize the performance of sensors and algorithms, accelerating time to market.
Continental AG
Mobileye
Autoliv Inc.
Magna International
Hyundai Mobis
Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS Breakdown Data by Type
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection System
Park assistance
Lane Departure Warning System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Adaptive Front Lights
Others
Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger car
Commercial vehicle
Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
