Latest Market Research on Global Guided Ammunition Market Report 2025 | Researchmoz

The global Guided Ammunition market has been analyzed in this report with the intention of helping aspiring players as well as seasoned participants to strengthen their competitive status in the industry. The analysts authoring the report have given a complete explanation about the nature of the competitive landscape. They have also studied deep about how the competitive landscape could shape in the immediate future. The report has included a section where leading participants of the market are closely examined based on their share, regional expansion, competitive strength, and recent developments. On the whole, it has come out as a useful guideline for readers to understand the market and make powerful strategies to put up a strong competition.



Guided ammunition also called as precision-guided munition is a directed ammunition designed to precisely hit a definite target. The guided ammunition minimizes collateral damage while increasing lethality against intended targets. It relies on its own guidance or external guidance system. Launched from aircraft, submarines, ships, land vehicles, or even by individual soldiers on ground, it demonstrates the principle of the low-cost risk that forces a high-cost and complicated defence. They are also known as smart weapon, and smart munition. Recognizing the difficulty to hit the targets that are moving, the era of this technology has arrived using radio control, wire guidance, and others.

Global Guided Ammunition market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Guided Ammunition.

This report researches the worldwide Guided Ammunition market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Guided Ammunition breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems

Orbital ATK

Lockheed Martin

The Boeing Co.

Raytheon Company

Textron, Inc.

L-3 Communications

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Guided Ammunition Breakdown Data by Type

Laser

Radar

Infrared

GPS

Others

Guided Ammunition Breakdown Data by Application

Air

Naval

Land

Guided Ammunition Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Guided Ammunition capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Guided Ammunition manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

