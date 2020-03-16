Live Cell Imaging Market Research Report includes Latest Industry Status and Future Growth Outlook 2019 to 2023

Live Cell Imaging Market Highlights:

Live Cell Imaging is a technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained with imaging systems such as microscopes and high content screening systems. Over the past few years, the adoption of high content screening techniques in drug discovery and cell biology has been continuously rising and so is growing the live cell imaging market.

As a result, live cell imaging is pervasively gaining a considerable prominence, and its market is garnering colossal accruals. Moreover, the factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing government funding in cell-based research are escalating the market on the global heights.

Acknowledging the exponential accruals, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report, asserts that the global live cell imaging market will register approximately 9 % CAGR between 2018 -2023, garnering impressive growth by 2023.

Additional factors driving the market growth include the various applications of live cell imaging in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Furthermore, increasing approvals from regulatory bodies and spreading awareness foster the market growth.

The increasing number of research activities in the pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioscience defines the augmented demand for live cell imaging and its increasing market size. Indeed, improving economic conditions, worldwide, are propelling the market growth, enabling access to the quality, and improved health care.

On the flip side, factors such as the lack of availability of skilled professional and the prohibitive costs associated with the high-content screening systems are some of the primary factors that are impeding the market growth. Nevertheless, the support rendered by developed countries in terms of funding and well-established market players is projected to support the market growth.

Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss AG

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

Molecular Devices, LCC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Olympus Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

BioTek Instruments

Global Live Cell Imaging Market- Segments:

MRFR has segmented its analysis into five key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Products: Equipment, Consumables, and Software

By Technology: Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer, Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching, High-Content Analysis, Ratiometric Imaging, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization, Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy, and Multiphoton Excitation Microscopy among other Technologies.

By Application: Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Developmental Biology, and Drug Discovery among others.

By End-user: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, and Diagnostic Laboratories among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Region

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Institutes

Academic Institutes and Universities

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

December 06, 2018 – CELLINK company (Sweden), a leading global player in the market of universal Bioinks that are mixed with living cells to print functional human tissues announced signing partnership deal with Prellis Biologics Inc. (US), a leading global provider of holographic printing system able to match and accurately replicate human organ and tissue structures for R&D and organ transplantation. The partnership fosters commercialization of high-resolution holographic bioprinting technology for micro-printing.

