Manual Resuscitators Market Status And Forecast, By Players, Types And Applications

Manual resuscitators are handheld portable devices used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who can’t breathe adequately or at all. Also called bag valve masks (BVM) or AMBU (artificial manual breathing unit) bags, these resuscitators are used both in and outside hospital settings.

The respiratory care devices market has grown remarkably in recent years and the demand for manual resuscitators among individuals and healthcare professionals has risen with the increasing global prevalence of chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD). According to sources, COPD affects nearly 5% of the global population. The number of deaths resulting from COPD was 2.4 million in 1990 and rose to 2.9 million in 2013. The American Lung Association states that COPD is the third most common cause of death in the U.S.

The research report studies two main types of manual resuscitators in detail: self-inflating bags and flow-inflating bags. With the help of the latest market intelligence tools, this report analyzes the performance of the overall market for manual resuscitators, with special focus on these two segments. The various factors that drive and inhibit the growth of the market are also highlighted and strategic recommendations are made by experts to overcome the challenges facing major players in the market.

Overview of the global manual resuscitators market

The growing prevalence of COPD around the globe is the most significant factor driving the demand for manual resuscitators today. This, backed by the rise in geriatric population, increasing consumption of tobacco – orally and through cigarettes – in many regions, and alarming levels of air pollution caused by industrial and vehicular emissions has also fueled the demand for manual resuscitators in hospitals. Technological advancement is another factor responsible for the growth of the market. In contrast, the risk of lung injuries and complications and the inability of the general populace to use these devices properly is estimated to hinder the development of the manual resuscitators market.

The four key regions studied in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America led the global market for manual resuscitators, followed by Europe, owing to factors such as a surge in the number of people suffering from asthma, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema; rise in healthcare expenditure; and growing demand for at-home and personalized healthcare.

Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is anticipated to emerge as a strong competitor in the global manual resuscitators market for many reasons. The frightening levels of air pollution in countries such as China and India, large patient base suffering from chronic respiratory ailments, increasing demand for improved and cost-effective medical treatment, and growing healthcare expenditure are some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific manual resuscitators market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The leading companies manufacturing manual resuscitators are ResMed Inc., Covidien Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Drager Medical AG & Co. KG, MeedicalExpo, Hpokins Medical Products, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Philips Medical Systems. The research report offers a complete study of top industry players, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses, recent developments, product portfolio, business strategies, and the opportunities and threats that stand before them.

