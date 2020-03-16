Market Study : Global Whiskey (Spirits) Market-Outlook to 2022

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Whiskey (Spirits) Market-Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics”.

Whiskey (Spirits) Market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as product type, application, and region. This market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The report begins with market definitions, which are followed by market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape.

Global Whiskey (Spirits) Market – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Whiskey market covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

Whiskey – includes all American, Canadian, Irish, Scotch and other Whisk(e)ys. This includes bourbon and rye-based whiskeys.

Whiskey market in Global registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.93% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 1,14,928.61 Million in 2017, an increase of 6.57% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 6.57% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -5.95% over 2014. The fastest growing segment of the Whiskey market in Global between the year 2012 and 2017 was Irish Whiskey which registered a CAGR of 5.52%. The weakest performing segment of the market was Scotch Whisky with a CAGR of -0.98%. In 2017 Scotch Whisky segment in Global Whiskey market accounted for a major share of 41.32%, while Other Whisk(e)y stood in second position representing 33.95% of the markets 2017 share.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Whiskey and its variants American Whiskey, Canadian Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, Other Whisk(e)y, Scotch whiskey, Scotch whiskey & Scotch whiskey.

Furthermore, the research handbook details overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global’s Whiskey (Spirits) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Liters.

Scope

– Overall Whiskey (Spirits) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

