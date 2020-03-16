Methyl Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS) Market 2019 Size, Global Segments, Profit Growth and Industry Trends by Forecast to 2026

MABS is an amorphous thermoplastic polymer, which is a copolymer of methyl methacrylate (MMA), styrene, acrylonitrile, and butadiene. The polymer provides exceptional properties such as high impact strength, resistance to various chemicals, and excellent transparency. Transparency is one of the important features of MABS, as it allows creation of visual effects, such as shine, deep color, and pearlescent effect, in final products. This property also allows for MABS to be printed on. As a result, MABS is used in design-oriented fields and is preferred due to the ease of processing.

MABS is a specialty polymer belonging to the styrenic polymers family. It offers properties that closely resemble the properties offered by ABS. MABS is a preferred material that is employed in medical applications such as connectors, dialysis housings, filters, and transparent components in ventilators. Demand for methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) is anticipated to increase at a higher pace than that for other polymers in the near future.

Methyl Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS) Market: Trends & Segmentation

MABS resembles acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) in terms of properties. Therefore, it is used in high-end applications such as medical and pharmaceuticals. MABS retains its specialty nature and is one of the more expensive polymers compared to other commodity polymers. It also exhibits electrical properties that are consistent over a varied series of frequencies. It is highly used in mechanical applications. MABS offers a combination of properties: toughness of polybutadiene rubber along with strength and rigidity of acrylonitrile and styrene polymers.

Impact resistance and toughness offered by methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) are two of its most critical mechanical properties. Furthermore, modifications can be made to methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) to further enhance its toughness and resistance to heat and impact. Impact resistance of methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) is not much affected with temperature fluctuations. This enables its usage in different medical applications. Two types of MABS are available in the market: high impact resistance and medium impact resistance.

Based on end-user industry, the methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market can be divided into medical, electrical appliances, packaging, consumer products, and others.

Methyl Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS) Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, followed by Europe, is a major region of the global methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market. The region leads in terms of production as well as consumption.

In terms of consumption, Western Europe held significant share of the methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market in Europe in 2017. Other than Western Europe, major developments in the methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market have been observed in Russia and Turkey.

The U.S. accounted for significant share of the methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market in North America in 2017. It ranked second (after China) in terms of demand for styrenic polymers in the world in 2017. Mexico is the leading country of the methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market in Latin America, led by the presence of manufacturing facilities of some of the leading players in the region.

Methyl Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market include Chi Mei Corporation, BASF SE, INEOS STYROLUTION Group GmbH, Toray Industries Inc. and Denka Company Limited. Manufacturers operating in the methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) market are focusing on product development activities to provide better flow, lower warpage, and greater adhesion of MABS to other substrates. Companies provide methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS) of different grades for various applications in a number of end-user industries.

INEOS STYROLUTION Group GmbH offers MABS under the brand name TERLUX. It is used in medical applications such as IV systems & fluid delivery, mobile & digital health, labware, surgical equipment, and respiratory & drug delivery devices.

Chi Mei Corporation offers POLYLAC MABS for applications such as air conditioning panels, wash machine covers, vacuum cleaner casings, household appliances, and station

