Multi Use Mailing Bag Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis

In recent few years there has been an upsurge demand for logistics and courier services in several regions across the globe Multi-use mailing bag are single use containers which are being preferred by food service industry for carrying ready to eat food products. Multi – use mailing bag are normally made up of polyethylene (PE) and paper which are less in weight and can be carried to any place without much labor efforts. Multi – use mailing bag provides a better heat-proofing which benefits in keeping the food hot for a longer time. Furthermore, multi – use mailing bag used for protecting the cargo from several problems such as heavy rain, accidents, humidity, excessive temperature, etc. As a result of this, it is the responsibility of packaging manufacturers to create and design as per nomadic conditions and protect the cargo while they are being transit.

Global Multi-Use Mailing Bag Market – Segmentation:

The global multi-use mailing bag market can be segmented by material type, product type, packaging design, and by application. Pricing has being done based on material type segment in US$ million and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of material type, the global multi – use mailing bag market is segmented into –

  • Plastic multi – use mailing bag
    • Polyethylene (PE)
      • High – density polyethylene (HDPE)
      • Low – density polyethylene (LDPE)
    • Polypropylene (PP)
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
    • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
    • Others
  • Paper & Paperboard multi – use mailing bag
  • Fabric multi – use mailing bag
  • Others

On the basis of product type, the global multi – use mailing bag market is segmented into –

  • Opaque multi – use mailing bag
  • Clear multi – use mailing bag

On the basis of packaging design, the global multi – use mailing bag market is segmented into –

  • Tamper evident multi – use mailing bag
  • Non Tamper evident multi – use mailing bag

On the basis of application, the global multi – use mailing bag market is segmented into –

  • Financial & Banking Services
  • Jewelry
  • Textile
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

Multi – use mailing bag are mainly used for financial & banking services for carrying currency notes and some other financial documents. Multi – use mailing bag are also used for carrying jewelry.

Global Multi – Use Mailing Bag Market – Regional Overview:

The global multi – use mailing bag market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

  • North America
  • Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
  • Latin America
  • Eastern Europe
  • Western Europe
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) 

Global Multi – Use Mailing Bag Market – Key players:

Key players for multi – use mailing bag market can be segmented based on Tier 1, Tier2 and Tier 3 based categories. The tier structure is being done based on segmental revenue for the key players.

Tier 1 players:  Ampac Holdings LLC., Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Poly Pak America, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., etc.

Tier 2 players:  SECUTAC, STM Packaging Group, Dynaflex Private Limited, NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc., Harwal Ltd., HSA International Group, etc.

