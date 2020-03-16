N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market : Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corporation, Changzhou Huayang Technology Co., Ltd.

Global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market: Introduction

N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is an organic compound. Its molecule contains benzyl group attached to a dimethylamino functional group. The compound has chemical formula of C6H5CH2N(CH3)2. Its Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number is 103-83-3. N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is also known as Benzyldimethylamine, N-Benzyldimethylamine and Dimethylbenzylamine (BDMA). It is a colorless to light yellow liquid, which is soluble in ether and ethanol; however, the compound is insoluble in water.

Global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market: Drivers & Restraints

N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is employed as an intermediate for organic synthesis of ammonium salts. The compound finds application in antiseptics, dehydrogenation catalysts, and acid neutralizers. N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is available in purities ranging from 98% to 99%. Rise in use of N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine in applications as a catalyst, especially for the production of polyurethane foams due to its excellent performance properties such as good flow and adhesion, is anticipated to drive the demand of N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine during the forecast period.

Global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market: Segmentation

The global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market can be segmented based on grade, application, and region. In terms of grade, the market can be divided into N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine with purity 99%, with purity 98%, and others, which includes purity less than 98%.

Based on application, the global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market can be categorized into catalysts, agrochemicals, dyes & pigments, pharmaceutical intermediaries, and others such as coatings and adhesives. N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is used as catalyst in the production of flexible polyurethanes foam. Flexible polyurethanes are employed in the manufacturing of advanced cushions, which are primarily employed in luxury automotive and domestic furniture industry. Growing demand of luxury automotive products due to improved life style and rise in population, particularly in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the use of N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine as a catalyst.

N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine finds applications as an intermediate in synthesis of dyes, agrochemicals and pharmaceutical products. Rise in demand for food due to the growth in populations and increase in awareness about agrochemicals have propelled the demand of agrochemicals such as fertilizers and pesticides across the globe. Furthermore, growth of the health care industry in developing economies and increase in awareness regarding health care products have boosted the demand for pharmaceutical products. This, in turn, increases the demand for N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine in agrochemical and pharmaceutical applications.

Global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America a highly attractive region of the N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market due to the presence of several pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies and superior infrastructure for research & development. The N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period due to presence of a large pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China and Japan.

Additionally, increase in awareness about agrochemicals and initiatives by governments, especially in developing economies such as China and India, are projected to augment the demand of agrochemicals to cater the rising demand for agro products owing to ever growing population. This in turn, is anticipated to drive the N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market in Asia Pacific. The N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market in the region is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market: Competition Landscape

The global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market is fragmented due to presence of global and regional players. Players in the market are investing in the research to develop N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine products to gain a competitive advantage. Key manufacturers operating in the global market include Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corporation, Changzhou Huayang Technology Co., Ltd.(Jintan Huayang Technology Co., Ltd.), Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, Yancheng Westlake Chemicals Corp.,Ltd.,