Nonylated Diphenylamine Market to Receive Overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2027

Nonylated Diphenylamine Market: Overview

Nonylated diphenylamine is a liquid antioxidant used for mineral oil, synthetic-oil based lubricants and greases. It is a dark brown viscous liquid that is used for lubrication. Lubricants are processed products of refining of different crude oils and synthetic lube oils. These oils are added to additives and used in engine oils, gear oils, hydraulic fluids, turbine oils, and greases. Nonylated diphenylamine provides oxidative resistance to lubricants and greases. It can also be used with other antioxidants for making higher temperature resistant industrial lubricants and greases. The primary function of antioxidant is retarding oxidation in engine oil by reacting with radicals, and ending the drain time span. Additionally, antioxidants play an important role in lowering the viscosity of the oil, preventing deposits and formation of foam, and reducing corrosion. Nonylated diphenylamine also ensures that viscosity of the oil does not increase at lower temperatures. Antioxidant also plays an important role in protecting oil at high temperatures and eliminating contaminants.

With the increase in automotive sales in developing economies, nonylated diphenylamine is employed extensively as an antioxidant in mineral oils and synthetic lubricants. This is anticipated to drive the global nonylated diphenylamine market in the near future. Furthermore, rise in demand for automobiles in developing nation is estimated to boost the demand for nonylated diphenylamine during the forecast period.

Nonylated Diphenylamine Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global nonylated diphenylamine market can be divided into automotive & transportation, aviation & marine, industrial, and others (specialty and fuels). The automotive & transportation segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the high consumption of oil in various vehicles across the globe. Additionally, nonylated diphenylamine is used in engine oils such as gasoline, diesel, and auto transmission fluid. In industrial applications, nonylated diphenylamine is employed in gear oil, turbine oil, hydraulic oil, compressor oil, and chain oil. In the aviation & marine segment, nonylated diphenylamine is highly employed in oiling of piston, turbines, and system oils.

Nonylated Diphenylamine Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global nonylated diphenylamine market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute major share of the global market during the forecast period. The nonylated diphenylamine market in the region is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the increase in population and rise in per capita income in developing economies such as China and India. Additionally, increase in per capita income is boosting the spending power of consumers in the region. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for high quality products in Asia Pacific.

Nonylated Diphenylamine Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global nonylated diphenylamine market include SONGWON, LANXESS, King Industries Inc., and Jiangsu Feiya Chemical Industry Group. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.