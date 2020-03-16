Nucleic Acid Extractors Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Nucleic acids are one of several macromolecules found in the body in addition to fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. A nucleic acid is a polymer composed of four nucleotides linked together in a long chain known as polynucleotide. A nucleic acid consists of DNA, RNA, and protein. Nucleic acid extraction and purification is widely used in next generation sequencing, nucleic acid library preparation, gene therapy research and various other areas such as plant and animal tissue culture. Genome analysis in cloning, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and stem cell research has increased considerably in the recent past. Increased research and developmental activities undertaken by pharmaceutical companies have resulted in the launch of better biological drugs.

The rising demand for pure nucleic acids in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries and growing use of nucleic acid-based tests in diagnosis have propelled the growth of this market across the globe. Increasing applications of these techniques in various fields such as genetic engineering, life science research, forensics and molecular diagnostics, and government funding in R&D, and recent technological innovations are expected to fuel the growth of this market. Oncology, neurological diseases, and autoimmune diseases have been key focus areas in personalized medicine. According to Cancer Research U.K., over 14 million adults were diagnosed with some type of cancer in 2012 globally. The data further states that more than 8 million mortalities were recorded in 2012 due to cancer. Such high prevalence of cancer has demanded better therapeutic alternatives with fewer side effects. Autoimmune diseases are another major concern, as scientists have been unsuccessful in finding cure for these diseases. According to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc., in the U.S., over 23 million individuals suffer from autoimmune disease.

The nucleic acid extractors market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into semi-automatic nucleic acid extractors and fully-automatic nucleic acid extractors. Based on application, the market is segmented into genomic DNA extraction, blood DNA extraction, RNA extraction, and plasmid DNA extraction. Based on end user, the segmentation includes academic research, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other.

Based on geography, the global nucleic acid extractors market is segmented into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016, owing to the large academic and pharmaceutical customer base. Various pharmaceutical giants have their research facilities in the U.S. Some of these include Novartis, GSK, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Europe is expected to be the second largest market in terms of revenue and the market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rapid economic development and increase in health care expenditure in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth during 2017-2025, due to factors such as increasing R&D expenditure and technological advancements in countries in the region. In Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, healthcare projects and growing economies drives the market of nucleic acid extractors.

Some of the key players operating in the global nucleic acid extractors market include ELITechGroup, Analytik Jena AG, AUTOGEN Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hamilton Company, Promega Corporation, and TBG Diagnostics Limited.