Overwrapped trays Market: Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts

Overwrapped trays are used to package food products such as poultry, fresh meat, lamb, and seafood to extend the shelf life. As the food products often get contaminated due to microbial interaction, overwrapped trays are used to preserve the freshness, aroma and taste. The overwrapped trays have oxygen absorbing properties, and therefore the oxygen level in the trays is maintained. Overwrapped trays have oxygen level of 0.01 percent. Low level of oxygen preserves the food content from spoilage, loss of flavor and enhancing the shelf life of the product. Furthermore, oxygen absorbing technology is installed on the overwrapped trays, which extends the shelf life of the case ready fresh meat by 40 days. Also, by the installation of the oxygen management system, overwrapped trays can be exported through sea rather than being transported through the air. Properties of overwrapped trays such as their leak resistance feature, and low cost, are expected to continue to increase preference for overwrapped trays from food manufacturers.

Global overwrapped trays market: Dynamics

The key driver for the growth of the overwrapped trays market is high demand for case-ready food products. To control the proportion of gases with the trays, and prevent microbial degradation EVOH, CPET, overwrapped trays used in the market. They have high sealing and preserving properties compared to other materials.

The overwrapped trays are gaining traction due to their low cost and high oxygen barrier properties. Overwrapped trays eliminate the need for chemical preservative which is, added to increase the shelf life of the food product. The key players of the overwrapped trays market are focusing on developing a new material that has high sealing properties. “R. Faerch Plast A / S “is providing PP-EVOH-PE trays that have excellent barrier properties. These overwrapped trays can withstand its properties from -20 0 C to 1000C so the food product can take from freezer and can directly heat in the microwave. These, properties of overwrapped trays are increasing its consumption from retailers end.

Overwrapped trays market: Segment

The global overwrapped trays market is segmented into material type, packaging gas type, and by application type.

On the basis of material type, overwrapped trays market is segmented into:

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyethylene

Crystallized Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Ethylene vinyl chloride

Others( PP-EVOH-PE, etc)

On the basis of packaging gas type, overwrapped trays market is segmented into:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Carbon dioxide

Carbon monoxide

Argon

Others ( Hydrogen and Helium)

On the basis of application type, overwrapped trays market is segmented into:

Dairy products

Sea food

Poultry

Meat products

Fruits & vegetable

Bakery & confectionary

Tier analysis

Tier 1 analysis: This segment includes the leading players of the overwrapped trays market they are R. Faerch Plast A / S, Bemis Company, Inc. LINPAC Packaging, Papier-Mettler, silver plastics GmbH & Co. KG, Coveris Holdings S.A, Teinnovations LLC. Sealed Air Crop. Pactiv LLC and others.

Tier 2 analysis: This segment includes the emerging players of overwrapped trays market. They are Ningbo Linhua Plastic Co., Ltd, Quinn Packaging, Clearly Clean Products, LLC, Profile Packaging and others.

Global overwrapped trays market: Regional Overview

The global overwrapped trays market is segmented into seven key regions –