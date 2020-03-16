Paper Furniture Pad Market – Porter’s Five Forces Strategy Analysis and Forecast 2028

In the recent years, the usage of protective packaging is growing significantly due to the growth of the shipping and logistics industry across the globe. Paper furniture pad is one of the most economical protective packaging options available for the protection of several luxury products during transportation. Paper furniture pad is mainly used for protecting luxury items against scratches and damage. It is mainly used during the transportation of several items such as furniture, electronic appliances, home décor, etc.

Paper furniture pad in an alternative for traditional moving blankets as it costs lesser than the latter. Moreover, the weight of paper furniture pad is also lighter as compared to other protective packaging options resulting into less amount of material required. In addition, paper furniture pad can be easily taped to or wrapped around furniture to make it more compact during transportation. Furthermore, it can be recycled and is more environmental friendly as compared to other protective packaging applications. Owing to its better sturdiness, it is widely used by several providers of packing and unpacking services.

Global Paper Furniture Pad Market – Dynamics

The paper furniture pad market is expected to grow significantly due an increase in services such as packing and moving solutions for transportation purposes. Moreover, paper furniture pad has a double or triple cushion of paper, which provides better durability during the shipment of goods. In addition, paper furniture pad is also available in the form of heavy duty pads that do not tear easily during shipment.

Paper furniture pad provides features, such as light weight, better shock absorption and cost-effectiveness, which are among the factors boosting the market. In addition, the rapid growth of several end-use industries across the globe has increased the trade volume of goods, which has resulted in the need for paper furniture pads on a large scale. Furthermore, rapid industrialisation in developing countries, such as China, India, etc., has created new opportunities for the paper furniture pads market. The usage of paper furniture pads enables manufacturers & suppliers to stack goods and improve the efficiency of the supply chain network.