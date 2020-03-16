Patient Registry Software Market Is Expected To Reach US$2 Billion By 2023

This report on the global patient registry software market provides an analysis for the period 2013 – 2023, wherein 2014 is the base year and the period from 2015 to 2023 is the forecast period. Data for 2013 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the patient registry software market over the forecast period.

It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Patient registries are the computerized databases that contain personal, medical, social, and financial data being reported by healthcare professionals and patients. For rare or chronic diseases, registries can provide vital epidemiological data such as incidence and prevalence, symptoms, and severity of the disease to researchers and healthcare professionals. Due to the continuous growth of chronic diseases, population and disease management is highly needed, which in turn drives the overall demand for patient registry software. The growing demand for patient registry software has led to the emergence of patient registry software vendors around the world, which has contributed to the growth of market size globally.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global patient registry software market on the basis of software types, disease areas, and end-users. The patient registry software types are public domain and commercial. The patient registry software on the basis of disease areas is divided into diabetes registry, cardiovascular registry, cancer registry, rare disease/orphan disease registry, and other chronic disease registry. The patient registry software end-user segment comprises government and commercial segments.

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global patient registry software market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global patient registry software market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing patient registry software. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the patient registry software market based on their 2014 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Global Vision Technologies, Inc., Quintiles Inc., Dacima Software Inc., PatientCrossroads, and Evado eClinical Solutions.

