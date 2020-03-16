Phablets and Superphones Industry to be Propelled by Rapid Price Decline of Phablets and Superphones

A recent market study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), states that the global phablets and superphones market is driven by the rapid decline in prices of phablets and superphones due to the rapid technical development in this field.According to the research report, titled “Phablets and Superphones Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 – 2018”, the global phablets and superphones industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 44.1% between 2014 and 2018 to reach a market value of US$116.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The continuous advancement in information technology has had a significant impact on the global mobile phone industry. Starting from the 1980s brick-sized mobile phones with an aerial to today’s sleek and compact smartphones, the industry has come a long way. Nowadays, a mobile phone is no less than a personalized portable computer. A mobile phone is a PC, a camera, a TV, and numerous other devices built into a single stylish and fashionable device.The increased usage of mobile phones for these purposes has augmented the demand for large-screen mobile devices equipped with superior quality displays, which is encouraging producers to manufacture phablets, which is a combination of smartphones and tablets, and superphones, which are smartphones with bigger displays and high-end computing capabilities.

In 2012, superphones dominated the global phablets and superphones market, occupying around 88% of the overall market. However, by the end of the forecast period, phablets are expected to increase their share in the global market. Even then, superphones are expected to maintain their dominance in the global market with an estimated share of 70% in terms of volume.The global phablets and superphones industry is assessed on account of the operating system employed in the devices, such as Android, Blackberry, and Windows.

Android is the most commonly employed OS across the globe and has a dominant share in the superphone market. In 2012, more than 150 million superphones functioning on Android OS were sold and the number is projected to reach 400 million units by the end of the forecast period. Over 150 million Android-based phablets are expected to be sold by 2018; the number was just 21 million in 2012. The Windows-based phablets market is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 58.8% during the forecast period.North America is the dominant market for phablets and superphones in terms of volume produced as well as the revenue generated. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the market for phablets and superphones by the end of the forecast period in terms of both sales volume and revenue.Shipment of phablets and superphones is expected to reach 825.0 million units by the end of 2018, expanding at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony, Dell, Micromax, Motorola, ZTE, ASUS, and Huawei are the major players operating in the global phablets and superphones industry.

