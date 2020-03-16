Post-consumer Recycled Textiles Market Industrial Forecast On Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2027

Post-consumer Recycled Textiles Market: Overview

Post-consumer textile waste can be a household articles or garments, which does not have any further use and needs to be discarded. Out-of-fashion and damaged clothes are major sources of post-consumer textile wastes. This textile waste includes wearable textiles or non-wearable textiles. They are manually segregated depending on the fabric, fibers, quality, and condition.

The wearable textiles are exported to second-hand clothing markets, while the non-wearable textiles, depending on the type of fabric, are converted into fibers using different methods such as cutting, shredding, and carding. Post-consumer recycled textiles are primarily used in carpet cushions, home insulations, fiber stuffing, clean?up products, mattress, pads/futons, geotextiles, landscaping, and concrete reinforcement.

Post-consumer Recycled Textiles Market: Key Segments

In terms of textile type, the post-consumer recycled textiles market can be divided into polymer, cotton, and others. The cotton segment accounted for a significant share of the global post-consumer recycled textiles market in 2018. The post recycling process of cotton fiber involves converting cotton fabrics into cotton fibers that can be reused in textile products such as garments, upholstery, towels, and household items. Increase in usage of recycled textiles in apparels and rise in popularity of recycled textiles are estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period. The others segment includes recycled textiles made from acrylic, wool, nylon, and silk.

Based on application, the post-consumer recycled textiles market can be segregated into commercial textiles, industrial textiles, and others. The commercial textile segment accounted for a dominant share of the global post-consumer recycled textiles market in 2018. Recycled materials used in textile and apparel products are procured throughout the textile and apparel supply chain using post-consumer collection methods.

Post-consumer processed waste can be spun into yarn, which is woven or knitted into fabrics, apparels, sheeting, and upholstery. Increase in usage of used plastic water bottles and fishing nets to manufacture filaments and yarns in textiles and apparels products is anticipated to boost the demand for post recycled-textiles. Rise in demand for industrial textiles in reinforcing composites or laminates is anticipated to drive the global post-consumer recycled textiles market. Research activities is projected to develop new and improved technologies to maximize the value of recycled textiles.

Post-consumer Recycled Textiles Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global post-consumer recycled textiles market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global post-consumer recycled textiles market in 2018. Large number of textile manufacturers, processors, and recyclers are present in Asia Pacific. The post-consumer recycled textiles market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to significant growth in industrialization in countries such as China and India.

Recycling of post-consumer apparel by non-governmental organizations and small scale industries in India is estimated to drive the post-consumer recycled textiles market in this country. Growth in the textile industry in countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan is projected to boost the demand for post-consumer recycled textiles in the near future. Stringent regulations imposed by the European commission and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the curtailment of consumer textile waste is anticipated to boost the demand for post-consumer recycled textiles in the textile industry. North America constituted a large share of the global market in 2018 due to the rise in demand for post-consumer recycled textiles in the region.

Post-consumer Recycled Textiles Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global post-consumer recycled textiles market include Arvind Limited, Asahi Kasei Spandex Europe GmbH, Dezhou Huayuan Eco-Technology Co., Ltd., Far Eastern Industries (WuXi) Ltd., Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Geetanjali Woollens Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou Boka Garments Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu King Base Textile Corporation Limited, Lime China, Sanko Tekstil Isletmeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Yagi And Company (HK) Limited., and Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

These companies acquire, sort, process, and export products made from post-consumer waste textiles to different after markets. These manufacturers and processors focus on strengthening their networks and enhancing their raw material collection techniques to support vital commercial activities related to recycle post-consumer products.