Potato Starch Market is Prognosticated to Grab a Massive Chuck of Demand Due to Booming Textile Industry ll Emsland Group, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH

Potato starch, as the name suggests, refers to the starch derived from potatoes. Starch grains or leucoplasts as it is also known as are found in the cells of the root tubers of potato plants. Potatoes are crushed to extract starch from them. The starch grain are then released from the cells that are destroyed. It is then washed out and dried to convert them into powder.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of potato starch in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the potato starch market by countries. Global market numbers by type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The company-level market share has been derived on the basis of potato starch penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Potato starch comes with typical large oval spherical granules that range in size between 5 to 100 μm. Potato starch is considered a very refined one, containing very less of fat or protein. This renders the powder a clear white hue. When the starch is cooked, it comes with typical characteristics of good clarity, neutral taste, long texture, high binding strength, and minimum tendency to yellowing or foaming of the solution.

The booming textile industry globally and especially across emerging regions including India and China is resulting to the higher consumption of potato starch. Additionally, potato starch has applications across the textile sizing in cotton clothes. Growing demand for potato starch for textile sizing is positively impacting on the potato starch market’s growth.

Nonetheless, major food manufacturers are focusing on the using cost-effective acid-modified potato starch as an alternative to use of gelling agent and this is replacing the other materials such as regular starch and gelatin. Additionally, potato starch provides ubiquitous texture, which is more appealing to the product. This is a key factor having potential of creating opportunities for the growth of the global potato starch market in the coming future.

Potato starch is used in many ready-to-mix and ready-to-eat products food products. Food products such as dessert mix, baked goods, and curry make use of potato starch. Additionally, it has countless applications across the category of convenience food products worldwide and particularly in the developing countries. These components are estimated to stimulate growth of the global potato starch market in the years to come.

Some of the noted players that are operating in the global potato starch market comprise Emsland Group, Beteiligungs-AG, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, PEPEES Group, and Cargill, Inc. However, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg or BENELUX is anticipated to expand with a most lucrative CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.