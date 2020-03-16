Radar Warning Receiver Market – Demand, Share, Size, Types and Growth Forecast Report

Market Highlights:

The Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) system acts as an important tool for evading threats. For instance, if an enemy fighter aircraft has fired a missile at the aircraft, the RWR system is used to detect the changes in path of the missile and notify the pilot with insistent warning on RWR system display.

The factors driving the growth of the market are increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems due to growing transnational and regional instability and increasing adoption of integrated warfare systems. However, the developing countries procuring more conventional warfare systems rather than electronic warfare systems is hampering the radar warning receiver market growth.

In regions, North America is expected to grow substantially in the RWR market during the forecast period. Moreover, countries, such as the US and Canada have a significant growth during the forecast period. Since, North America has a presence of major companies, such as ASELSAN A.Ş, BAE Systems, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. In addition, regions, such as Europe and the Middle East & Africa,t show prominent growth due to the fast-paced growth in the defense sector. As a result, the market growth for RWR system will rise during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in the radar warning receiver market are ASELSAN A.Ş.(Turkey), BAE Systems (UK), Bharat Electronics Limited (India), Indra (Spain), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales Group (France).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global radar warning receiver market, tracking three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the radar warning receiver market by aircraft type, fit, component, and region.

Segmentation:

Aircraft Type Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Fit Line-fit Retro-fit

Component Control, Processing, & Display Unit Antennas Receivers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

