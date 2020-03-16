Reclosure Tapes Market with Future Prospects, Industry Capacity, Economic Aspect and Forecast To 2026

The market for reclosable packaging is characterized by the presence of numerous medium and large scale manufacturers. Reclosure tapes also known as re-sealable tapes, are used for packaging of food and medicinal applications by limiting their exposure to the external microorganisms / germs thus, keeping this perishable products fresh even after their using / opening. Reclosure tapes are ideal to preserve and extend the aroma, freshness, and color of the packaged content for re-use / later use, thus making the packaging convenient for consumers use.

Global Reclosure Tapes Market: Dynamics

The global market for reclosure tapes is expected to grow on the backdrop of intensifying demand for packaged perishable food and medicinal products. In case of Asia Pacific region, high demand for perishable products in the food and personal care markets is expected to strengthen growth of the reclosure tapes in the region. Also, in terms of growth opportunities, the Middle East reclosure tapes market is expected to be highly lucrative over the forecast period. Hence, keeping this aforementioned factors in mind, the global reclosure tapes market is likely to witness a double-digit growth over the forecast period.

The global reclosure tapes market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

The reclosure tapes market in North America is expected to hold the leading position by 2016. This is attributed to affirmative outlooks from both the food & beverage as well as the cosmetics & personal care sectors in the region. The reclosure tapes market in Western Europe is largely expected to witness slow-moving to moderate growth over the next decade. The Latin America region has been trapped in a financial turmoil over the last decade, which has resulted in a manufacturing deadlock. Nevertheless, efforts to rebuild this region across the globe is projected to recover the situation of economic slow-down in the region.